JTEC Energy Adds Glenn Eisman to Technical Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JTEC Energy, Inc. announced that Dr. Glenn Eisman has joined its Technical Advisory Board. JTEC Energy was formed in 2020 to finish development and commercialization of the JTEC device, a cleantech energy invention by Dr. Lonnie Johnson that converts waste heat into electricity more efficiently than any machine in history.

Dr. Glenn Eisman

"JTEC springs from cutting-edge development at the intersection of hydrogen energy, electrochemistry, fuel cells, polymer science and ceramics," said JTEC CEO Mike McQuary. "Glenn is one of the pioneers in these fields. He has mentored many of today's experts and continues to innovate. We are thrilled to add him to our Advisory Board and look forward to collaborating on future development of the JTEC."

"JTEC is doing groundbreaking work in the field of renewable energy," said Eisman. "I'm excited to be helping develop this innovative approach to solving the world's energy needs."

About Glenn Eisman

Glenn Eisman has over 40 years of experience in electrochemistry, ceramics and polymer materials science, physical and inorganic solid state chemistry, and new technology commercialization and business development. Most recently, he founded H2Pump, LLC, a hydrogen recycling company, where he was initially CEO and then CTO. Prior to that he spent15 years at Dow Chemical where he received the Inventor of the Year Award; 6 years as CTO at Plug Power; and 4 years as a Professor and Director of the Fuel Cell Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He holds a B.S. in chemistry, Temple University; and a Ph.D. in physical inorganic chemistry, Northeastern University. He has published 42 papers and holds 25 patents.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com

