JTV® & Respiratory Health Association® Launch 2020 Catch Your Breath® Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry Television® (JTV), national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced its second annual partnership with Respiratory Health Association and the launch of their 2020 Catch Your Breath® campaign supporting the fight against women's lung disease.

The month-long initiative, which kicks off tomorrow, Friday, January 31st, will provide countless opportunities for viewers to learn more about the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease, how you can enhance your lung health, and help raise funds lung disease education and research. Customers will be able to donate throughout the month of February, and thanks to JTV, can easily participate in the Catch Your Breath® initiative and support the cause in a variety of ways:

Learn more about the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease and enhance your lung health by visiting JTV.com/breath

Tune in to JTV for a special "Give More, Save More" event on Friday, January 31 st – Saturday, February 1 st for a chance to receive an exclusive promotional offer

– for a chance to receive an exclusive promotional offer Help fund important research and educational programs by purchasing a special Catch Your Breath® crystal butterfly keychain with 50% of the sale price directly benefiting the Respiratory Health Association®

"We are so proud to support and raise vital funds for Respiratory Health Association's Catch Your Breath campaign for another year," said Tim Matthews, CEO of JTV. "We are honored to be involved in spreading awareness for this cause because not only is it so meaningful to our consumers – who are comprised primarily of mothers, daughters, and sisters – but for all the nearly 21 million women in the U.S. who live with some form of chronic lung disease."

"Even though chronic lung disease is one of the most widespread illnesses among women, there is not nearly enough federal research funding to make a significant impact," said Joel Africk, President and CEO at Respiratory Health Association. "The Catch Your Breath campaign, with brands like JTV who truly care about making a difference, is what moves the needle in terms of awareness, funding, and progress in the fight against this critical public health crisis."

To donate, call JTV's Call Center (800) 619-3000 or go online at jtv.com/breath or womenslunghealth.org . To learn more about the JTV 2020 Catch Your Breath® campaign and/or JTV products, visit jtv.com and follow @jtv on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook and @jewelry on Twitter.

About Jewelry Television®

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 26-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2017. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn

About Respiratory Health Association

A public health leader since 1906, Respiratory Health Association (RHA) is dedicated to its mission of preventing lung disease, promoting clean air and helping people live better lives through education, research and policy change. To achieve that goal, RHA collaborates with researchers in pursuit of new treatments and cures for disease like asthma, COPD and lung cancer; empowers adults and children by teaching them skills to manage their health; delivers evidence-based tobacco cessation programs; and works with lawmakers to craft innovative policies that build a more equitable and sustainable future. Learn more at resphealth.org . Respiratory Health Association's Catch Your Breath® campaign raises awareness and funding for lung health research and programs. Catch Your Breath® advocates increased funding for research to better understand lung disease – including asthma, COPD, lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis –and improve treatments. The initiative also educates the public and medical professionals about the disproportionate effects of lung disease on women. Learn more and get involved at womenslunghealth.org .

