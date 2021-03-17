JTV® and Jane Seymour Announce Jewelry Collection Partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced today the launch of Jane Seymour Jewelry, an exciting collection including exclusive designs in partnership with Jane Seymour, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress. The line will debut with the reintroduction of the popular and inspirational Open Hearts by Jane Seymour® brand and will evolve to include new designs and feature new materials.

For decades, the world reknowned actress has captured the hearts of fans around the globe with noted and lauded performances in blockbuster movies and critically-acclaimed television series. Seymour has also channeled her passion and talents in the the world of art and design into creating the iconic Open Hearts by Jane Seymour brand. The Open Heart has become a universal symbol that inspires people to keep their hearts open to giving and receiving love.

"My mother, Mieke, taught my sisters and me that, in life, there will always be challenges, and that the only way to truly overcome these challenges and move forward in life is to accept what's happening, open your heart and reach out in some way to help someone else in need. When you do this, you find purpose and can transform adversity into opportunity – that's the foundation of the Open Hearts message," said Jane Seymour. "I'm thrilled to work with JTV to bring Open Hearts jewelry back in a refreshed and reimagined way to serve as a universal symbol of giving and receiving love – and I'm equally excited about what we have planned next for my Jane Seymour Jewelry brand."

Every piece in the Jane Seymour Jewelry collection is made with purpose and meaning, and the complete line features an array of stunningly inspirational necklaces, bracelets and more that sparkle beautifully with diamonds and Bella Luce set in silver and gold. Each piece serves as a physical symbol that, through life's joys and challenges, if we keep our hearts open, love will always find its way in.

"When we launch new collections, we strive to find the ones that transform jewelry from a simple accessory to a meaningful treasure," said Tim Matthews, President and Chief Executive Officer, JTV. "Jane Seymour Jewelry is just that. The line has uniquely special characteristics and designs that were influenced by Jane's own artistic and emotional expressions. Each iconic piece is especially sentimental, aims to inspire and be enjoyed by all, and makes for an unparalleled collection."

JTV's Jane Seymour Jewelry collection retails for $59-$350, and it is now available for purchase on JTV's ecommerce channels and will launch on its broadcast network beginning March 19, 2021. For more information on JTV's Jane Seymour Jewelry collection, visit JTV.com/Jane and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

Jewelry Television® is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Jane Seymour Jewelry

Jane Seymour Jewelry is bought you to by the world-famous and award-winning actress, Jane Seymour. Intersecting the worlds of art and design, each piece is influenced by Jane's own artistic and emotional expressions, creating individual collections filled with iconic pieces meant to inspire and be enjoyed by all. Jewelry from this meaningful collection, as well as other Jane Seymour Jewelry collections, includes an array of stylish and inspirational rings, earrings, necklaces and more that celebrate life and all the love that fills it. Jane Seymour Jewelry is available for purchase on JTV and JTV.com .

SOURCE Jewelry Television

Related Links

https://www.jtv.com

