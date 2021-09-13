JTV® Announces Launch of the Australian Style Jewelry Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JTV, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced the launch of its newest brand, Australian Style, which will join its Style Jewelry Collections that spotlight culture-inspired jewelry lines.

JTV's new brand features a variety of beautifully crafted necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that highlight animal motifs, florals and iconic symbols that pay homage to Australia's awe-inspiring landscapes, customs and ways of life. Available exclusively through JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels, the collection showcases Australia's national gemstone, opal, as well as vibrant citrine, larimar, moonstone and other gorgeous gemstones that are set in precious metals, like 18k yellow gold and sterling silver, to enhance the individuality of each stone.

"Australia is known for its beaches, deserts and wide-open spaces, but in the jewelry community it's also known as the home to one of the most eye-catching gemstones of all time - opal," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "From opals with a kaleidoscope of colors to the iconic views of Sydney Harbour, Australian Style is a celebration of everything that makes the Land Down Under a treasured destination and an incredible bucket-list locale that excites the soul that we're thrilled to share with the JTV audience."

JTV's first Style Jewelry Collection, Southwest Style launched in 2010 and captured the essence and spirit of beautiful destinations around the globe through artisan-crafted jewelry for today's modern woman. Today, the popular jewelry collection continues to highlight different regions known for their signature gemstones and is home to some of JTV's best-selling brands: Pacific Style, Southwest Style and now, Australian Style.

Created to transport wearers to another gemstone-filled destination and trigger a love for the dazzling world of jewelry, Australian Style jewelry pieces are available for purchase on JTV.com now and on the JTV broadcast channel beginning September 16 with accessible price points ranging from $50-$200.

For more information on the exclusive Australian Style brand at JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jewelry Television

Related Links

https://www.jtv.com

