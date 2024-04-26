JTV® Expands Product Line with Luxury Sunglasses and Watches

Customers can now shop an extensive selection of high-end sunglasses and watches through JTV's broadcast and e-commerce channels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, is excited to announce the highly anticipated addition of luxury sunglasses and watches to its portfolio of stunning jewelry, loose gemstones, and accessories. This expansion of JTV's product offering is set to provide customers with even more options to elevate their style and embrace affordable luxury.

With the arrival of warmer months, JTV's curated selection of sunglasses and watches is perfect for those seeking to make a fashion statement or find the ideal accessory to complete any look. From sleek and understated designs to bold and eye-catching pieces, there's something for every taste and occasion.

JTV has added more than 600 new styles of sunglasses for men and women from iconic brands including Ray-Ban, Costa, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, and more. Trendy and affordable, JTV has a large selection of luxury sunglasses under $150 available.

Alongside the impressive offering of sunglasses, JTV has also expanded its wristwear offerings with the introduction of more than 3,800 new watches for men and women. Customers can now find timepieces from renowned brands including Bulova, Tag Heuer, Tissot, Michael Kors, Coach, and many more. With hundreds of watches under $100, JTV ensures there is a stylish and functional option for every budget.

"At JTV, we are thrilled to introduce our customers to this carefully curated assortment of luxury sunglasses and watches," said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV. "For 30 years, we have been committed to providing extraordinary products at extraordinary prices, and these new additions perfectly complement our stunning jewelry."

For more information about JTV and to explore the new collections of luxury sunglasses and watches, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest, @jewelry on X, and @JTV_jewelrytelevision on TikTok.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jewelry Television