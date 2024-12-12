JTV Expands Product Offering with Over 600 Name Brand Fragrances

Jewelry Television

Dec 12, 2024, 09:00 ET

Jewelry and lifestyle retailer introduces new product offering for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®(Jewelry Television), a leading multimedia jewelry and lifestyle retailer, is excited to announce a major expansion of its product lineup with the introduction of over 600 designer fragrances, now available online at JTV.com/fragrance.

The extensive fragrance collection features an impressive array of both women's and men's designer scents from some of the most prestigious brands in the beauty industry. For women, the lineup includes coveted fragrances such as:

  • Gucci Bloom
  • Carolina Herrera Good Girl
  • Marc Jacobs Daisy
  • Lancôme La Vie Belle
  • Lovery 12 Days of Glow Gift Set
  • Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
  • Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum
  • Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

For men, the collection boasts popular fragrances including:

  • Dior Sauvage
  • Creed Aventus
  • Versace Eros
  • Armani Code
  • Paco Rabanne Invictus
  • Prada Luna Rossa

"We are thrilled to bring this exceptional collection of brand name fragrances to our customers," said Lori Kluempke, SVP of Digital Merchandising at JTV. "Our goal is to provide our customers with a convenient, one-stop shopping experience for luxury fragrances, just in time for the holiday season. Whether you're looking for a perfect gift or a personal indulgence, our new fragrance line offers something for everyone."

Customers can explore the full range of fragrances by visiting JTV.com/fragrance, with the convenience of online shopping and JTV's trusted customer service.

About JTV (Jewelry Television)
JTV® is a pioneering multimedia retailer that has transformed jewelry and gemstone shopping for over three decades. Through innovative multi-channel engagement—including 24/7 live TV programming reaching 80 million households, a cutting-edge e-commerce platform, and dynamic social media presence—JTV delivers an unparalleled shopping experience powered by expertise and accessibility.

The company's team of Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals, along with our broader retail experts, provide deep product knowledge and educational insights that delight customers.  JTV connects customers with exceptional jewelry, gemstones, and lifestyle products through a seamless digital ecosystem that combines entertainment, education, and convenience.

Explore JTV's world at JTV.com and connect on, Facebook,  Instagram, YouTubeX, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

