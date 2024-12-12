JTV Expands Product Offering with Over 600 Name Brand Fragrances

Jewelry retailer adds major fragrance brands just in time for holiday shopping. Post this

Gucci Bloom

Carolina Herrera Good Girl

Marc Jacobs Daisy

Lancôme La Vie Belle

Lovery 12 Days of Glow Gift Set

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

For men, the collection boasts popular fragrances including:

Dior Sauvage

Creed Aventus

Versace Eros

Armani Code

Paco Rabanne Invictus

Prada Luna Rossa

"We are thrilled to bring this exceptional collection of brand name fragrances to our customers," said Lori Kluempke, SVP of Digital Merchandising at JTV. "Our goal is to provide our customers with a convenient, one-stop shopping experience for luxury fragrances, just in time for the holiday season. Whether you're looking for a perfect gift or a personal indulgence, our new fragrance line offers something for everyone."

Customers can explore the full range of fragrances by visiting JTV.com/fragrance, with the convenience of online shopping and JTV's trusted customer service.

About JTV (Jewelry Television)

JTV® is a pioneering multimedia retailer that has transformed jewelry and gemstone shopping for over three decades. Through innovative multi-channel engagement—including 24/7 live TV programming reaching 80 million households, a cutting-edge e-commerce platform, and dynamic social media presence—JTV delivers an unparalleled shopping experience powered by expertise and accessibility.

The company's team of Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals, along with our broader retail experts, provide deep product knowledge and educational insights that delight customers. JTV connects customers with exceptional jewelry, gemstones, and lifestyle products through a seamless digital ecosystem that combines entertainment, education, and convenience.

Explore JTV's world at JTV.com and connect on, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

