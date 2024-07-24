JTV® Introduces Exclusive Argento Oro™ Jewelry Collection

Inspired by the Italian words for "silver" and "gold," the new Argento Oro™ jewelry collection is now available on JTV's broadcast and e-commerce channels.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, a leading national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, is excited to introduce its exclusive Argento Oro™ collection. This new line of precious-metal jewelry, sourced directly from Italy, showcases distinctive and creative designs perfect for today's style-conscious connoisseur. The Argento Oro collection will debut on Friday, July 26 at 12 a.m. ET on JTV broadcast channels nationwide.

Argento Oro offers a wide selection of rings, earrings, bracelets, and more, designed to suit and enhance any jewelry enthusiast's individual style. Each piece is crafted in sterling silver and expertly wrapped in 18k yellow gold, delivering a warm, luxurious look at an affordable price.

"We are thrilled to share the new Italian-made Argento Oro collection with our JTV customers," said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV. "Italy is renowned for its contributions to art, history, and skilled jewelry craftsmanship, with a cultural heritage that that spans centuries and continues to influence the world today. The jewelry collection includes a variety of designs ranging from big and bold to classic and contemporary, aimed to complement and boost any style."

Tune in to JTV on Friday, July 26 to explore the new Argento Oro collection. To find JTV in your area and for a list of scheduled programming visit jtv.com/tv.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

