JTV® Launches Exclusive Bella Luce Italia™ Collection

Inspired by traditional craftsmanship and mixed with modern luxury directly from Italy, Bella Luce Italia™ is now available on JTV and JTV.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, today is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive Bella Luce Italia™ collection. Showcasing a stunning array of Italian-made designs, the new jewelry line will debut on Tuesday, July 2 at 2 p.m. ET on JTV broadcast channels nationwide.

The Bella Luce Italia collection features an extensive selection of earrings, bracelets, rings, chains, and pendants. Each piece is expertly crafted in polished 18k gold over sterling silver or rhodium over sterling silver, ensuring high-quality and elegance. Many of the new designs incorporate the iconic Bella Luce jewels, adding a refined touch to any jewelry lover's wardrobe.

"Our beloved Bella Luce collections are renowned for enhancing any look at an affordable price point, and we are proud to uphold that commitment to our JTV customers with the introduction of Bella Luce Italia," said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV. "Every item in this collection offers a unique style and can be worn as a standout statement piece or mixed seamlessly with designs from your existing jewelry collection."

Tune in to JTV on Tuesday, July 2 to explore the exclusive Bella Luce Italia collection. To find JTV in your area and for a list of scheduled programming visit jtv.com/tv.

For more information about JTV, visit JTV.com

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest TikTok, and LinkedIn.

