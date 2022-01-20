JTV® Launches Signature Cut Creations™ Jewelry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JTV, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced the launch of Signature Cut Creations™, its newest jewelry collection that is part jewelry, part art. The Signature Cut Creations launch expands JTV's vast selection of uniquely crafted jewelry, further cementing its position as an industry leader.

Designed exclusively for JTV, the Signature Cut Creations collection combines the bold appeal of exotic gemstones, intricate detailing of fine jewelry and the creative aesthetic of modern art. Featuring a dazzling selection of pendants, rings, bracelets and earrings for jewelry lovers and art aficionados alike, this creative combination of influences allows each and every piece to stand out, enliven any outfit and make a truly unique statement.

"The beauty of jewelry is that it's one of the easiest and most exciting ways to express ourselves, our creativity, our personalities and our passions," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "We're thrilled to launch our new Signature Cut Creations collection because we can see these pieces quickly becoming icons of personal style. Innovative shapes, colors and proportions help you to tell your own unique story through personal style."

The collection features brightly colored gemstones, such as faceted tanzanites, aquamarines, morganites, rhodolite garnets and more. Each piece was thoughtfully designed to accentuate the gemstones' individuality by using rarely seen cuts and turning them into fresh shapes, like triangles, kites, rhombuses, hexagons and barrels. Each gemstone is set in 10k and 14k gold, sterling silver and 18k gold over sterling silver with select pieces adorned with shimmering diamonds for a continuous sparkle.

Available exclusively through JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels, the Signature Cut Creations collection will be available for purchase beginning Thursday, January 20th with price points ranging from $119-$1,599.

For more information on the Signature Cut Creations collection at JTV, visit JTV.com

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

