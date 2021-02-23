JTV® Partners with Ella Stein to Launch Sustainable Jewelry Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced an empowering, new jewelry collection launching in partnership with Ella Stein™, the sustainably sourced fine jewelry brand, to empower women and support female artisans.

Made for women by women, the new Ella Stein collection aims to uplift others with their line of jewelry handcrafted by their talented female artisans in India. From design to finish, every step of the jewelry process is completed by an incredible team of hardworking women. In fact, all of the diamonds utilized in the intricate designs are skillfully hand-cut and polished by women, allowing them to lift their families out of poverty.

"JTV's mission has always been to empower others and uplift women through all life events," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "Our partnership with Ella Stein is perfect in keeping with that goal, and it celebrates women across the globe with thoughtfully created designs that tell a story worth sharing."

The Ella Stein collection is ethically sourced from sustainable materials, including certified recycled sterling silver and sustainable diamonds. Each piece of jewelry is thoughtfully wrapped in reusable eco-friendly packaging and is available at accessible price points ranging from $70-$250.

"We do diamonds differently here at Ella Stein. Our intricate design process and conscious pricing allows more women to sparkle and feel beautiful each time they wear our pieces," said Adi Choksi, Founder of Ella Stein. "We're so excited to partner with JTV and amplify our mission of inspiring and uplifting women everywhere. Our company name says it all, 'Ella' meaning 'daughter' and 'Stein' meaning 'stone' loosely translates to 'She Rocks.' We believe that not only does she rock, but she cares, she's independent, and she's fierce. She is you."

The Ella Stein collection is now available for purchase on JTV's ecommerce channels and will launch on its broadcast network beginning February 24, 2021. For more information on the JTV x Ella Stein collection, visit JTV.com/EllaStein and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Ella Stein Jewelry is a sustainable fine jewelry brand founded by Adi Choksi. Surrounded by strong women his entire life who he admired deeply, he decided to challenge the status quo and create a brand to uplift local women. Ella Stein uses real, ethically-sourced, conflict-free diamonds mined in strict accordance with environmental laws. All diamonds are Kimberley Process compliant and Responsible Jewelry Council Certified. For more information about Ella Stein, visit ellastein.com.

