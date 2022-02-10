JTV® Partners with Jane Seymour to Benefit Open Hearts Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JTV , the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, launched a new initiative with Jane Seymour, JS Designs and the Open Hearts Foundation, which was co-founded by Jane Seymour. Featuring an exciting assortment of jewelry and lifestyle goods with Seymour's signature Open Hearts design, these new offerings carry out the Open Hearts philosophy of accepting and spreading love.

Ahead of the Valentine's Day holiday, consumers will be able to shop a variety of Open Hearts jewelry, books, artwork-inspired greeting cards and more that serve as symbolic reminders to keep your heart open to opportunities to help others. Bringing this concept to life and carrying out JTV's ongoing philanthropic efforts, customers will have the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the Open Hearts Foundation. Through February 13th, shoppers who make monetary donations to the Foundation through JTV's ecommerce and broadcast channels will receive up to 10% off one item.

"My signature Open Hearts design features symbols of unconditional love influenced by my own artistic and emotional expressions," said Jane Seymour, artist, actress, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Open Hearts Foundation. "Each piece serves as a reminder that if we keep our hearts open, love will always find its way in. I'm excited to continue to partner with JTV again for an incredible collection that carries such a meaningful message for so many people. Giving back to those in need spreads joy this Valentine's Day and beyond."

Jewelry enthusiasts and art aficionados alike are invited to a special auction hosted by JTV where they can bid on an original Open Hearts painting (valued at $3,500) and a signed copy of her book, Open Hearts Family. The auction will also boast an opportunity to bid on a virtual Q&A session with Jane Seymour herself, which includes a custom Open Hearts or floral painting created for the winner based on their personal preferences. In addition to receiving a custom piece, consumers will enjoy a once in a lifetime opportunity to speak with Jane and ask questions about her many creative endeavors and learn more about the Open Hearts philosophy. All proceeds from this special auction will benefit the Open Hearts Foundation.

"The Open Hearts Foundation supports and empowers like-minded non-profit organizations whose mission is consistent with the precepts of the Open Hearts philosophy; this philosophy was inspired by Jane Seymour's mother who always told Jane and her sisters that in times of great challenge, they should accept what is happening and find ways to help others. When one does this, they have a purpose in life, and can transform adversity into opportunity," said Trena Pitchford, Executive Director of Open Hearts Foundation. "Through this incredible partnership with JTV, it is our hope to inspire others to join us in the Open Hearts movement and take on this ideology."

This initiative aligns with JTV's incredibly popular Open Hearts by Jane Seymour® collection that features a variety of inspirational jewelry designs that symbolize acceptance and overcoming life's challenges. Inspired by the Open Hearts philosophy, each piece serves as a universal symbol that encourages all to keep their hearts open to giving and receiving love.

"Here at JTV, we're dedicated to supporting others and letting love shine through meaningful jewelry," said Kimberly Kanary, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management, JTV. "Jane Seymour's iconic Open Hearts philosophy serves as an important reminder to spread love to others and accept love for ourselves. From her beautiful artwork, books, jewelry and more, we're excited to continue to partner with Jane to help spread this inspiring message and provide people with a symbolic memento representing the challenges they've overcome in life."

Consumers are invited to shop JTV's Open Hearts by Jane Seymour® collection exclusively available on its ecommerce website (JTV.com) and through its broadcast network, which includes a variety of symbolic and inspirational necklaces, bracelets and more. Special to Jane's February shows, the collection additionally includes beautiful greeting cards inspired by Jane Seymour's signature Open Hearts paintings. An assortment featuring both blank versions for an individualized message and those with an inspirational quote, each set includes ten unique cards featuring Jane Seymour's artwork, to encourage all to connect with others (available for $24.99). Customers will additionally enjoy autographed books, Among Angels and Open Hearts Family, that include thoughtfully curated stories, inspirational quotes, and poems that showcase the meaning behind the Open Hearts philosophy (available for $19.99 each).

JTV's auction benefiting the Open Hearts Foundation will open on the JTV Auctions site on February 10th. Seymour will also appear on JTV's broadcast channel at various times from February 10th through 13th to discuss the Open Hearts philosophy and showcase these beautiful items. For more information on JTV's initiative with Jane Seymour and the Open Hearts Foundation and to support the cause, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About the Open Hearts Foundation

Throughout its decade plus history, the Open Hearts Foundation has been shoulder to shoulder with those experiencing adversity yet finding a way to do what they can to help others. The Foundation empowers emerging and growing nonprofit organizations whose origins and mission are consistent with the precepts of the Open Hearts philosophy. The Foundation's grantmaking program has invested more than $1.3 million dollars in fifty charities serving the most vulnerable communities across the United States and, in 2017, the Young Hearts Volunteerism program was established to inspire every generation to find where their passion meets their purpose by volunteering their time, talent or resources. To learn more about the Open Hearts Foundation, visit Openheartsfoundation.org .

