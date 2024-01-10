Juan J. Dominguez and Matthew K. Joy Named to the 2024 Super Lawyers® List

Both were selected for their outstanding work in the area of personal injury law, plaintiff.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm proudly announces that two of its esteemed attorneys, Juan J. Dominguez and Matthew K. Joy, have been recognized in the prestigious 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list for their outstanding achievements in personal injury law, plaintiff. This marks Attorney Dominguez's remarkable 10th consecutive inclusion in the list and his 15th overall, showcasing his enduring commitment to legal excellence.

Juan J. Dominguez, Founder, and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, has been a trailblazer since establishing the firm in 1987. What started as a vision to address the legal needs of all sectors of the community has grown exponentially under his leadership. Today, the firm is one of the most recognized names in personal injury law in Southern California and beyond.

For Matthew K. Joy, this accolade is particularly special; it marks his inaugural appearance on the distinguished list after multiple inclusions on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. His professional journey at the firm began as a law clerk. Today, he is a partner and a longstanding member of the firm's legal team. His dedication to defending the rights of his clients is evident in his consistent and exceptional results.

Attorney Dominguez was thrilled to hear of their inclusion. "I am incredibly honored and grateful to be named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list. It is a testament to The Dominguez Firm's dedication and commitment to providing exceptional legal representation. Equally exciting is the well-deserved recognition of my esteemed colleague, Matthew Joy. I am immensely proud of Matthew's inclusion in the Super Lawyers list, reflecting his unwavering dedication to our clients and his excellent legal skills. Together, we remain committed to advocating for the rights of those we serve."

The Super Lawyers list, a respected authority in the legal profession since its inception in 1991, meticulously selects the top 5% of attorneys through a stringent process involving peer recommendations, evaluations, and research.

In addition to their legal accomplishments, Attorney Dominguez is known for his philanthropic endeavors, actively supporting several noteworthy organizations in the U.S. and abroad. One of his most notable initiatives is his biannual Collegiate and Legal scholarships for deserving students looking to continue their educations.

The Super Lawyers list is published in regional Super Lawyers magazines, along with leading city and regional magazines and newspapers nationwide. The magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who exemplify excellence in the practice of law. For more information, please visit SuperLawyers.com.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law and workers' compensation law firm that has been a beacon of legal advocacy for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have consistently provided exceptional representation to thousands of clients while emphasizing outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, please call (800)818-1818. Available 24/7.

