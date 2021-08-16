Jubilant Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Leila Alland, M.D. and Announces Appointment of Jeremy Barton, M.D., as Strategic Advisor and Interim CMO

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Alland to the Jubilant Therapeutics board and Dr. Barton to the team," said Hari S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. "They join at an exciting time as we progress towards the clinic and I look forward to their engagement and support in guiding our objectives."

"Dr. Alland and Dr. Barton's combined experience in strategic oncology drug development will help propel the company towards our goal to bring innovative small molecule modulators to patients with cancer," said Syed Kazmi, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

"The Jubilant Therapeutics team is making great strides in developing precision oncology therapeutics and I am honored to be joining their Board and supporting them in advancing their exciting pipeline into the clinic," said Leila Alland, M.D.

Dr. Alland currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals where she is responsible for leading the company's clinical stage precision anticancer therapies. Previously, she served as Chief Medical Officer at Affimed and Tarveda Therapeutics and held leadership positions at AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis and Schering-Plough. Dr. Alland completed her fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at the New York Hospital and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and served as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where she was awarded the James S. McDonnell Foundation Scholar Award and pursued basic cancer research while also caring for children with cancer and blood disorders.

"I am excited to be working with Jubilant Therapeutics and contributing to advancing their pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet needs in patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases," said Jeremy Barton, M.D.

Dr. Barton brings to Jubilant Therapeutics over 29 years of experience across all phases of oncology drug development from major pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. He currently works as a consultant advising biotech companies on strategic oncology drug development. Previously, Dr. Barton served as Chief Medical Officer at Biogen Idec, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics. He served as the Head of early Oncology Development at Pfizer for where he oversaw the transition of all oncology compounds from research to IND and then to proof-of-concept studies. Dr. Barton is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Oncology, a Member of the Royal College of Physicians, a Fellow of the Royal College of Radiologists (Clinical Oncology) and a Member of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine. He earned his Master's in Physiology from Oxford University, and his M.D. degree at University College Hospital Medical School in London.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically defined patient populations. The Company plans to file an IND later this year for the first in class dual inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6, followed by two additional INDs in 2022 with novel modulators of PRMT5 and PAD4 in oncology and inflammatory indications. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in Bedminster NJ and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

