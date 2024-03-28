Judd Foundation Statement on Clements Design Response to Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are surprised that Clements Design is claiming to have 'tried to resolve this issue amicably' prior to our legal filing. Judd Foundation repeatedly attempted to gain clarity from Clements Design and Kim Kardashian about how and why they copied and promoted fake furniture as being authentically Donald Judd's. The fact of the matter is that Clements Design sold Ms. Kardashian fake copies of the Donald Judd La Mansana Table and Donald Judd Chair 84, using Judd Foundation's copyrighted photo to do so. Ms. Kardashian then promoted the furniture as being 'Donald Judd' to millions of her social media followers. Clements Design refused to take any steps to resolve this matter, which is why Judd Foundation reluctantly resorted to litigation in order to protect its intellectual property rights and the significance of Donald Judd's timeless designs."

