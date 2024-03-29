JUDD FOUNDATION STATEMENT ON KIM KARDASHIAN'S RESPONSE TO LAWSUIT

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Judd Foundation released the following statement regarding defendant Kim Kardashian's response to being sued.

"Contrary to what Kim Kardashian's attorney now says, neither he nor other counsel representing Ms. Kardashian explained their position on this matter. Multiple attempts were made by the Judd Foundation and its president, Rainer Judd, to address and resolve this matter amicably with Ms. Kardashian prior to litigation, which would have been avoidable had we heard back from either Ms. Kardashian or her counsel."

