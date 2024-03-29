JUDD FOUNDATION STATEMENT ON KIM KARDASHIAN'S RESPONSE TO LAWSUIT

News provided by

Judd Foundation

29 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Judd Foundation released the following statement regarding defendant Kim Kardashian's response to being sued.

"Contrary to what Kim Kardashian's attorney now says, neither he nor other counsel representing Ms. Kardashian explained their position on this matter. Multiple attempts were made by the Judd Foundation and its president, Rainer Judd, to address and resolve this matter amicably with Ms. Kardashian prior to litigation, which would have been avoidable had we heard back from either Ms. Kardashian or her counsel."

Contact:     

Chris Bastardi

[email protected]

SOURCE Judd Foundation

Also from this source

Judd Foundation Statement on Clements Design Response to Lawsuit

"We are surprised that Clements Design is claiming to have 'tried to resolve this issue amicably' prior to our legal filing. Judd Foundation...

JUDD FOUNDATION FILES FEDERAL LAWSUIT TO PROTECT LEGACY OF DONALD JUDD

Judd Foundation—a non-for-profit organization based in New York City and Marfa, Texas which preserves the work and legacy of artist Donald Judd—today ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics