Judge Carl E. Stewart Selected to Receive the Nation's Highest Judicial Honor Award

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy chaired this year's selection committee, which included Judge Raymond Kethledge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The committee once again commented on the honor and privilege of seeing from its perspective the dedication, excellence and civility of the federal judiciary across the nation.

From day-to-day, year-to-year, federal judges hear disputes involving difficult and often divisive social, cultural, and legal issues. Federal judges are committed to demonstrating that these issues can be resolved through productive dialogue that is principled, civil, decent, and courteous. The American people give allegiance to the courts' decisions because they are based on fair and reasoned analysis and decent respectful dialogue.

This year's recipient, Chief Judge Stewart, has throughout his career demonstrated his commitment to decency, civility, fairness, and justice. The committee is confident that members of the federal judiciary will join us in thanking Chief Judge Stewart for his many years of distinguished service.

"I congratulate Chief Judge Stewart as he joins an esteemed group of colleagues over the decades who are the recipients of the Devitt Award, our nation's highest judicial honor," said Julie Opperman, chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, the award sponsor. "I am further grateful to Justice Kennedy, for fulfilling his two-year obligation as Chair of the Devitt Award Committee after his retirement from the Supreme Court of the United States. The late Dwight D. Opperman, the foundation and I have enjoyed a long and treasured association with Justice Kennedy and we wish him continued success in his numerous interests and pursuits."

Upon learning he had been chosen as this year's recipient, Chief Judge Carl E. Stewart said, "I am deeply honored and humbled to accept this year's Devitt Award. I am very grateful to have been nominated and supported for this very special award in this my 25th year on the federal bench. It has been my joy and privilege to serve with dedicated colleagues and to have been afforded a wide array of opportunities to collaborate locally, nationally and internationally with lawyers and judges who are committed to preserving and honoring the rule of law.

After graduating from Dillard University and Loyola University School of Law, Chief Judge Stewart served as a Captain in the United States Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, then served as a local, state and federal prosecutor before entering private practice. Chief Judge Stewart was elected to the Caddo Parish District Court then Louisiana Court of Appeal before being appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in 1994. He has served as Chief Judge of the Fifth Circuit since 2012 and is the first African American to serve in that role. He has served his local, state, and national community by, among many other activities, chairing the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure; serving as President of the American Inns of Court Foundation Board of Trustees; creating educational enrichment centers in impoverished neighborhoods; and promoting the rule of law around the world. In addition to numerous other civic and community activities and recognition, he received the Boy Scouts' highest commendation for his service to that organization.

