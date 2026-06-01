JUDGEMENT FREE SUMMER STARTS NOW: TEENS CAN WORK OUT FOR FREE TODAY THROUGH AUGUST 31 AT PLANET FITNESS

HAMPTON, N.H., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that high school teens ages 14 to 191 can work out for free at any of Planet Fitness' 2,900+ participating locations throughout the U.S. and Canada through August 31. Teens can register today at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. Find the club nearest you here.

Through the High School Summer Pass® program, teen members will have free access to:

Planet Fitness' complete range of fitness equipment, including state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, stretching space and more

Free fitness training from certified fitness trainers 2

The free Planet Fitness App, featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts

A welcoming, non-intimidating environment

Exclusive discounts3 through Gymshark, the gymwear brand

Since 2019, Planet Fitness has invested more than $460 million in waived membership dues4 to promote youth health and wellness and provide an opportunity for millions of teens to improve their physical and mental health. A survey5 from last year's High School Summer Pass participants found that:

Ninety-three percent of teens reported the program helped them create sustainable health and fitness routines that will go beyond the summer

Seventy-eight percent of participants said they felt more confident after signing up for High School Summer Pass

Eighty percent of teens saw their energy levels increase after working out at Planet Fitness

New this year, High School Summer Pass® is powered by Gymshark, the gymwear brand, and all High School Summer Pass® participants will receive an exclusive discount after signing up for the free summer membership. Gymshark is proud to partner with Planet Fitness this year and provide exclusive discounts to participants to look and feel their best whether before, after, or during a workout.

To further inspire teens to get active this summer, Planet Fitness is partnering with Olympic legend Allyson Felix and WNBA player Flau'jae Johnson to champion the importance of building healthy habits at a young age and prioritizing overall well-being on their social media accounts.

For more information on High School Summer Pass®, including how to sign up for the free summer membership at any of the more than 2,900 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

1 High School Summer Pass is open to teens ages 14 through 19 and valid at participating locations only. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and operated. Under 18 or legal age of majority must sign up with parent or guardian.

2 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

3 Codes are valid through September 11, 2026, they cannot be used outside of that time period. Only one Code can be applied per order. Codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Codes are valid in the U.S. and Canada, cannot be exchanged for cash and are non-transferable. Codes cannot be applied towards delivery charges. Returned items will be refunded at the discounted price paid (the discount applied between the goods proportionately). Where a qualifying spend is noted in relation to use of a Code, if items purchased using that Code are later returned to Gymshark which brings the amount spent below any qualifying level, the offer value may be deducted from any refund. This does not affect your statutory rights. A discount will not be applied to items subsequently replaced. Orders are subject to stock availability and acceptance by Gymshark. Gymshark reserves the right to decline orders where, in Gymshark's reasonable opinion, a Code is invalid for the order being placed or is the subject of improper use or fraudulent activity. Gymshark reserves the right to withdraw, amend or extend offers at any time on reasonable notice

4 +10 million teen participants since 2019, $10-15 per month, three-month program

5 Based on a survey of teen High School Summer Pass participants and their parents; conducted by Planet Fitness

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.