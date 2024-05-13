Judges for Academy Awards Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Competition Have Been Announced
May 13, 2024, 08:49 ET
Live Action Competition, International Category, & Non-Fiction Competition: Hiromi Nagasaku, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Tim Redford
Live Action Competition Asia International Category & Japan Category: Sharon Badal, Hiroshi Fujioka, Katsuhide Motoki
Animation Competition: Tom Kawada, ShiShi Yamazaki, Tomoyuki Sugiyama
SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2024, an Academy Awards® accredited and one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia and originating in Japan, is pleased to announce the official jury members for the festival. The best short films in each category and section that will be nominated for the Academy Awards® in the following year.
In addition to the festival directors and programmers who have been involved in the selection process at international film festivals, the jury will judge this year's short films from a variety of perspectives, including filmmakers, actors, and cultural figures.
- Live Action Competition/International Category Judges
33 nominated films among 2104 submissions form 94 countries and regions
- Non-Fiction Competition Judges : 15 nominated films among 313 submissions form 55 countries and regions
Hiromi Nagasaku(Actor)/Ema Ryan Yamazaki(Documentary Film Director)
Tim Redford(Co-Director of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival)/
- Live Action Competition/Asia International Category Judges：
25 nominated films among 722 submissions from 36 countries and regions
- Live Action Competition/Japan Category Judges：
Out of 241 submissions, 21 nominated films were screened
Sharon Badal (Festival Programmer, Distinguished Lecturer at NYU Tisch School of the Arts)
Hiroshi Fujioka (Actor, Martial Artist)
Katsuhide Motoki (Film Director, President, Directors Guild of Japan)
- Animation Competition Judges：
23 nominated films among 464 submissions from 57 countries and regions
Tom Kawada (Developer / Eldest son of AR Three Brothers)ShiShi Yamazaki (Artist)
Tomoyuki Sugiyama (President of Digital Hollywood University / Doctor of Engineering)
The International, Asia International, and Japan categories of the Live Action Competition, as well as the Best Animation and Best Non-Fiction categories, will be announced at the Awards Ceremony Monday, June 17, 2024. The George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) will be presented by Cunard with an extra prize of a cruise on the Queen Elizabeth.
