Judges for Academy Awards Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Competition Have Been Announced

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2024, an Academy Awards® accredited and one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia and originating in Japan, is pleased to announce the official jury members for the festival. The best short films in each category and section that will be nominated for the Academy Awards® in the following year.

Live Action Competition, International Category, & Non-Fiction Competition Hiromi Nagasaku, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Tim Redford Live Action Competition Asia International Category & Japan Category Sharon Badal, Hiroshi Fujioka, Katsuhide Motoki Animation Competition Tom Kawada, ShiShi Yamazaki, Tomoyuki Sugiyama SSFF & ASIA 2024 Award Ceremony will be streamed online as well. The awards are presented to the nominees for the following year's Academy Awards nominations, including the Grand Prix - the George Lucas Award. The Live streaming will be on SSFF & ASIA YouTube Dates：Mon, June 17th 4:30pm-7:30pm Venue：Meiji Jingu Kaikan

In addition to the festival directors and programmers who have been involved in the selection process at international film festivals, the jury will judge this year's short films from a variety of perspectives, including filmmakers, actors, and cultural figures.

Live Action Competition/ International Category Judges

Hiromi Nagasaku(Actor)/ Ema Ryan Yamazaki (Documentary Film Director)

Tim Redford (Co-Director of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival) /





Sharon Badal (Festival Programmer, Distinguished Lecturer at NYU Tisch School of the Arts )

Hiroshi Fujioka (Actor, Martial Artist )

Katsuhide Motoki (Film Director, President, Directors Guild of Japan )





23 nominated films among 464 submissions from 57 countries and regions

Tom Kawada (Developer / Eldest son of AR Three Brothers)ShiShi Yamazaki (Artist)

Tomoyuki Sugiyama (President of Digital Hollywood University / Doctor of Engineering)

The International, Asia International, and Japan categories of the Live Action Competition, as well as the Best Animation and Best Non-Fiction categories, will be announced at the Awards Ceremony Monday, June 17, 2024. The George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) will be presented by Cunard with an extra prize of a cruise on the Queen Elizabeth.

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia