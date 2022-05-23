Judges for Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's Each Competition Have Been Selected

【Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition】

Yoko Narahashi, Hyunri, Jéro Yun

【 Asia International Competition ＆ Non-Fiction Competition】

Shinji Higuchi, Pascal Faure, Makiko Watanabe

【 Japan Competition & Smartphone Film Competition

supported by Sony's Xperia】

Eiji Okuda, Kiki Sugino, Hassan Fajili

TOKYO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Introducing the SSFF & ASIA 2022 jury members who will select the various awards. The International Competition, Asia International Competition, and Japan Competition are supported by Sony as "Official Competitions supported by Sony."

In order to take a wider view of international perspectives, the judges in the Asia International category will judge the Non-Fiction Competition, and the judges of the Japan Competition will judge the Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia.

https://shortshorts.org/2022/en/jury/

■Official Competition supported by Sony

International Competition Judges ：

will judge the 2282 submission from 102 areas and countries

■Official Competition supported by Sony

Asia International Competition Judges ：

will judge the 23 nominated films from the 639 submissions.

■ Non-Fiction Competition Judges ：

will judge the 13 nominated short films from the

335 submissions around the world.

■Official Competition supported by Sony

Japan Competition Judges ：

will judge the 27 nominated films from 347 submissions.

■ Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia:

will judge the 15 out of 602 submissions from around the world.

The award ceremony will be held on June 20th (Mon).

The Official Competition supported by Sony and the Non-Fiction Competition as well as Animation Competition winners will be eligible for an Oscar in the short film category the following year.

