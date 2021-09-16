Judith Robb-McCord Joins March of Dimes As Vice-President of Global Impact

"The U.S. is facing an ongoing maternal and infant health crisis and in 2021 we are still among the most dangerous developed nations for a woman to give birth," said Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We are excited to welcome Judith to the team. Her passion for building and implementing mission focused programs around the world will help us increase global understanding of preterm birth and other causes of poor maternal and infant outcomes, including disparities in those outcomes."

Prior to joining March of Dimes, Robb-McCord served as Vice President of Technical Leadership and Support at Project Concern International and Global Communities. Robb-McCord has nearly 30 years of experience as a global development expert across the U.S. government and non-governmental organizations including Jhpiego, PATH and USAID. As an expert in advancing collaborative investments in maternal and infant health, Robb-McCord will contribute to policy development and implementation in the area of global maternal and infant health to advance leadership of March of Dimes in the global health community.

"March of Dimes is the leading organization working to end the maternal and infant health crisis here in the U.S. and I am excited to join the team," said Robb-McCord. "I look forward to working with international public health agencies and the global health community to expand measurable progress for growth and greater impact so that all moms receive the care they need and all babies get the best start at life."

Robb-McCord holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University, a Master's degree in African Area Studies and a Masters of Public Health from University of California, Los Angeles. She is highly respected in her field and has been invited to speak by the World Health Organization and Devex Forum and is a contributing author on several peer-reviewed journal articles. As a member of many world-renowned networks and coalitions including the Global Respectful Maternity Care Council and TogetHER for Health, Robb-McCord's experience as a leader of high performing and diverse teams will continue to advance global health metrics, promote innovative and evidence-based programming to catalyze action for priority public health impact.

