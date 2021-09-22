Judy Smith Joins Legalweek 2022 Keynote Lineup

Perhaps best known in media circles for her expertise as a crisis management advisor, Ms. Smith has served as a consultant for a host of high profile, celebrity and entertainment clients over the course of her career, including Monica Lewinsky, Senator Craig from Idaho, Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., actor Wesley Snipes and the family of Chandra Levy.

As a result of Ms. Smith's wide ranging and groundbreaking career, Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC's hit television dramas Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, developed the television drama Scandal about the world of crisis management inspired by Ms. Smith.

"ALM is excited to welcome Judy Smith as part of this year's Legalweek 2022 keynote lineup. Her 25 years of experience in advising clients on public communications, working with the media, as well as her legal and political acumen on a wide array of issues and challenges are what make her an exemplary speaker for this year's program. She's the perfect fit to a program that will address the changing legal landscape and new roles that legal leaders are taking on in a post-COVID world. Ms. Smith will join an impressive speaker lineup for the week-long event that will be packed with top legal professionals from the most groundbreaking corporate legal departments, law firms and legal technology enterprises" said Mark Fried, Chief Financial Officer and President, Events at ALM Media.

ALM's Global Newsroom and ALM Intelligence analysts will also join the speaker line-up to offer attendees unique insights, driven by their deep engagement in the industry.

From January 31- February 3, 8,000+ legal professionals will gather in-person in New York City to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role, and gain the tools to get legal business done. Legalweek will continue to be the premier place for the legal community to tackle the changing legal landscape and learn actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today's law firms and legal departments.

For more information, including the full agenda, speaker list and to register for the Legalweek 2022 series, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek22 and #Legalweekyear for updates.

