Juice Beauty Announces Patent Pending Sagrantino SuperGrape Ingredient Infusion Across Best-Selling Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cellular Skincare Collection

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Beauty, the leader in high-performance, organic ingredients skincare and makeup, has pioneered and radically transformed the chemistry of beauty over the past twenty years – and the latest discovery once again proves the efficacy of organic and plant-based technology in skincare. Juice Beauty has developed the rare Sagrantino SuperGrape, grown on the Juice Beauty certified organic farm in Healdsburg, California, and created a harvesting and fermentation technology to extract and deliver one of the highest antioxidant levels found in skincare products. This powerful technology and ingredient were first utilized in Juice Beauty's SuperGrape Youth Renew Serum with Hyaluronic Acid and now this ingredient has been infused across the entire Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cellular skincare line, supercharging it with this 3x antioxidant power ingredient.

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Regimen now with 3x antioxidant power Sagrantino Grape infusion.

The Patent-Pending Ingredient Discovery

The Sagrantino grapevine was originally brought to the Juice Beauty Farm from the Umbria region of central Italy. This rare high antioxidant SuperGrape is only grown on a few farms in North America and mostly for wine -- however starting in 2018, Founder Karen Behnke and her husband, Howard Luria, M.D., began experimenting with ways to boost the already packed antioxidant grape to even higher levels, including updating the farming techniques to maximize the yield for higher phenol antioxidant measurements. Specific methods were deployed of planting nitrogen rich red clover between the vines, removing sugar and ethanol through a clean reverse osmosis membrane process, exposing the vines to sun differently and more. The patent pending discovery with an incredibly high ORAC and phenol levels, makes the grape a powerful and strong inhibitor of free radical mediated reactions and can be advantageously used to prevent or slow the appearance of skin aging.

Clinical Testing and Industry Leading Credentials

The brand enlisted a leading University of California trained PhD Phenol expert, to advise Founder Karen and her husband, and Juice Beauty's chemists examining and testing the crop. Third party, independent lab testing showed the following results when blind tested against 2 leading serums:

144% higher Orac (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) antioxidant levels than a leading serum

78% higher Phenol antioxidant level than a leading serum

Implications of this Discovery on Skincare

"Juice Beauty was founded with revolutionary formulations started with a basic premise: I believed and proved that formulating with an antioxidant-rich organic botanical juice base (instead of water or petroleum), would yield better results than conventional products," shared Karen Behnke, Juice Beauty Founder who leads the inhouse R&D team. "Juice Beauty's promise to our customers is to deliver glowing, healthier - looking skin and our Sagrantino SuperGrape raises the bar again delivering on this promise as these incredibly high antioxidant levels help fight free radical attacks on the skin."

The Juice Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cellular Collection

Starting this month, Juice Beauty has further enhanced the best-selling Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cellular skincare line with this patent-pending antioxidant Sagrantino SuperGrape to achieve even higher levels of glowing, healthier-looking skin. Juice Beauty is proud to harvest these organic ingredients and manufacture their products in California.

Year-Round Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability and the environment have always been integrated throughout Juice Beauty. Organic ingredients on the inside to protect humans, the planet and animals and sustainable packaging on the outside (for example the entire Stem Cellular Collection is now in Recycled Plastic/PCR from ocean and land waste) and shipped from a solar powered headquarters. For a full overview of Juice Beauty's commitment to the environment, packaging and overall footprint, visit: https://juicebeauty.com/pages/2-sustainable-packaging-and-company-practices

About Juice Beauty

Juice Beauty is a pioneering beauty company known for offering clinically validated skincare and skincare-infused makeup formulated with authentically organic ingredients. Juice Beauty brings to life their "Farm to Beauty" Science as it harvests core ingredients for their efficacious products at the Juice Beauty organic, sustainable farm located in Sonoma County in Healdsburg, California. Juice Beauty proudly adheres to always delivering clinically validated, high-performance formulations that adhere to the strictest use of ingredients safe for people, animals, and the planet.

Juice Beauty products are available at ULTA Beauty throughout the US and the brand is proud to be a part of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™, an initiative providing guests with greater choices and transparency. Juice Beauty Founder, Karen Behnke has been an advisor of this program since its origin and serves on the Conscious Beauty Board. Juice Beauty meets all five program pillars including: Clean Ingredients, Cruelty Free, Vegan, Sustainable Packaging and Positive Impact.

Juice Beauty is also available at Sephora Canada and JuiceBeauty.com.

