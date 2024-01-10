Juice Beauty, the OG of 'Beyond Clean' Skincare and Make-up Brand Announces CEO Appointment to Accelerate Growth

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Behnke, Founder of Juice Beauty , the Clinically Validated, Authentically Organic skincare and make-up brand announced today that Lance Patterson will succeed her as Chief Executive Officer of Juice Beauty.

"As the Founder of Juice Beauty, I am thrilled to welcome Lance, a seasoned CEO recognized for building exceptional companies and driving strategic growth," shared Karen Behnke, Founder of Juice Beauty. "I personally recruited Lance as he has a proven track record of leadership that combines entrepreneurial thinking with a high level of financial expertise, consistently positioning brands for exponential growth and market leadership which is aligned with my vision for the future of Juice Beauty."

"I have great admiration for Juice Beauty, and the inspiring work Karen has done to pioneer in the clean and sustainable beauty space. It is an honor to lead this brand," shared Lance Patterson, Chief Executive Officer, Juice Beauty. "I look forward to leveraging the unique point of difference Juice Beauty offers through its award-winning, clinically validated products to accelerate growth and lead the brand in its next phase."

Karen, as Founder and Chief Brand Officer, will remain integrally involved to focus on her passion of creating high-tech organic product innovation. She will continue to develop the award-winning product portfolio utilizing the organic ingredients farmed at the Juice Beauty farm in Sonoma County, CA where she brings to life the Farm to Beauty philosophy every day. Additionally, she will remain as the external spokesperson across public relations and social media education.

Patterson joins Juice Beauty after most recently serving as CEO of Kate Sommerville, where he implemented a new marketing strategy that has propelled the brand to strong year-over-year sales growth in 2023. Prior to Kate Sommerville, Lance served as the CEO of Penhaligon's & L'Artisan Parfumeur, where he led the global brands to unprecedented success, achieving a fivefold multiple on net revenue. His leadership roles also include President at Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care, where he spearheaded international business operations and achieved a double digit EBIDTA growth within two years.

Another recent addition to Juice Beauty's executive team is Nigar Zeynalova, Senior Director of Marketing, who comes from prestige and masstige beauty and joined Juice Beauty in the fall of 2023. Under her direction the marketing strategy will continue to be enhanced and re-imagined, expanding the brand's Farm to Beauty Science throughout all consumer touchpoints.

Lance and Nigar join Serge Tacx, Vice President of Global Sales, who oversees Juice Beauty distribution at ULTA Beauty nationwide, Sephora International, China expansion and more.

Juice Beauty's team of seasoned beauty experts will have an enhanced focus on marketing growth and continue the incredible legacy of Farm to Beauty Science innovation from their Organic farm in Sonoma County, California.

