Juice Media COO Jessie Segal Named Gold Globee Winner for the 17th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business)

Jessie has been honored in the Operations Management Achievement category for her leadership in future-proofing Juice Media's growth through mergers and acquisitions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media , a leading data-driven omnichannel advertising and technology media platform, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Jessie Segal, was honored by the 17th Annual, 2024 Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business) as "Gold Globee Winner" in the Operations Management Achievement category. Jessie was recognized for her leadership in integrating internal and external acquisitions and streamlining operations while maintaining a 95% employee retention rate. The Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business) recognize achievements at all levels for working women, business owners, managers, and leaders across every industry worldwide.

One of the judges recognized Segal's impressive achievements in navigating the integration challenges through multiple acquisitions and said, "Her ability to streamline processes, increase operational efficiency, and significantly boost enterprise value while maintaining high employee retention speaks to her strong operational management."

While spearheading the integration of multiple acquisitions, Segal created new workflows and ownership structures that enhanced efficiency and decision-making. Her leadership in developing a comprehensive integration plan maximized efficiency and campaign performance for Juice Media's customers and reduced overall integration time and costs.

Juice Media successfully integrated high-growth mobile/social performance agency Mooko Media and prominent linear and streaming specialist Media Design Group (MDG) in 2024. Known for its market-leading products across media measurement and optimization, these acquisitions marked a significant step in broadening Juice Media's ability to leverage its tools and expertise, bringing additional insights and value as a growth partner to its portfolio of clients.

Winners were selected through a rigorous peer-to-peer and industry expert review process, ensuring that only the most impactful and inspiring accomplishments were honored. The Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business) celebrates these remarkable achievements, showcasing the leadership, vision, and dedication of women who are making a difference in their fields.

"I am committed to fostering a positive culture within my teams by advocating for transparency and empowering collaboration," said Segal. "Merging teams often brings significant change for employees, but by focusing on the human impact, we can minimize disruption and cultivate a productive, supportive environment. Being honored by The Globee® Awards underscores my commitment to future-proofing Juice Media's growth and enhancing the company's efficiency for our customers."

The full list of winners can be viewed here . In 2024, more than 1,100 executives, professionals, and business owners from around the world applied to participate in the judging process. They represented a diverse range of industries and regions. Their collective expertise ensured thorough judging and the recognition of the most deserving leaders for their extraordinary contributions.

About Juice Media

Juice Media is a data-driven omnichannel media and advertising platform that combines proprietary technology, strategy, and activation to drive outcome-oriented solutions for advertisers. Its omnichannel approach empowers customers and partners to get the maximum return on their advertising campaigns (aka the most juice for their media). Started in Los Angeles, Juice Media is the brainchild of the team that created TWO NIL. Over the last ten years, this team has been a trusted growth partner to brands such as Wix, 23andMe, Dollar Shave Club, Monday.com, and SingleCare, and a preferred white-labeled media and measurement solution to a number of agencies.

