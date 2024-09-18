Juice Media Expands Mobile and Digital Marketing Capabilities Through Acquisitions of Mooko and MDG

The enhanced expertise ensures comprehensive analytics, attribution, and execution across the customer journey.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media, a leading omnichannel media and advertising platform, has acquired high-growth mobile/social performance agency Mooko Media and prominent linear and streaming specialist Media Design Group (MDG). The Mooko Media deal closed in April 2024, and MDG closed in August. These strategic acquisitions extend Juice Media's digital marketing capabilities, enhancing its position as a leader in media measurement and attribution across growth channels.

Mooko has an extensive Fortune 500 client roster across multiple international markets, including the US, Japan and China, and is recognized for its expertise in mobile acquisition performance. MDG brings a range of expertise across diverse client categories, with a focus on helping brands thrive in a content-driven world through a media and device-agnostic approach. The integration of Mooko and MDG into the Juice Media platform, which includes industry-leading MTA, MMM and optimization products, will enhance the effectiveness of their clients' marketing campaigns and deliver superior data-driven advertising solutions across web, mobile, and app channels.

Juice Media was acquired in 2022 by Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, operating several brands including Optimum, Optimum Media and News12.

"The acquisitions of Mooko and MDG broaden our technical expertise and solidify our leadership in omnichannel brand and performance advertising," said Mark Zamuner, President at Juice Media. "We are building market-leading products across media measurement and optimization, and our models get smarter with every data exposure. Adding agencies who are primed to leverage these tools not only delivers better outcomes to customers but also ensures we bring additional insights and value as a growth partner. Our team's combined expertise and technology, supported by Optimum's proprietary technology and aggregated database of audience data points and TV viewership data, enables us to provide marketers with an array of unique offerings that ensure we can identify and deliver incremental and total Return on Ad Spend"

Scott Park, President of Mooko, and Stacy Durand, Partner and Founder of MDG, along with Ben Zimmerman, President and Founding Partner of MDG, will join Juice Media's senior leadership team. They bring extensive expertise in their respective fields, including proprietary traffic sources, Supply-Side Platform (SSP) syndication and DSP product innovation. Their leadership will be integral in maintaining Juice's ethos of maximizing impact through accountability, transparency and data-led omnichannel strategies.

"Mooko's journey merging with Juice Media marks a significant milestone, preserving our commitment to empowering brands, driving performance and making a positive impact through work," said Park. "I'm grateful to the Mooko team for their hard work and dedication, which have been instrumental in our success."

"As MDG joins forces with Juice Media, we look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to deliver enhanced media measurement and optimization solutions to our clients," said Durand. "Our focus on innovation and delivery will continue to drive value for customers looking to achieve brand and performance metrics without compromise."

In 2025, all brands will be operating under the Juice Media brand name and within the Juice Media.ai platform. This will provide a number of operational benefits, including greater media pricing efficiencies for customers. The move also allows customers across the portfolio access to enhanced incrementality testing and video frequency analytics via integration with Optimum Media's product suite.

For more information about Juice Media, please visit https://www.juicemedia.ai.

About Juice Media

Juice Media is a data-driven omnichannel media and advertising platform that combines proprietary technology, strategy, and activation to drive outcome-oriented solutions for advertisers. Its omnichannel approach empowers customers and partners to get the maximum return on their advertising campaigns (aka the most juice for their media). Started in Los Angeles, Juice Media is the brainchild of the team that created TWO NIL. Over the last ten years, this team has been a trusted growth partner to brands such as Wix, 23andMe, Dollar Shave Club, Monday.com, and SingleCare, and a preferred white-labeled media and measurement solution to a number of agencies.

SOURCE Juice Media