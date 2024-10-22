Juice Media Honored with "Best of Category" for Advertising Technology at 2024 Global Technology Awards

Juice Media's multi-touch attribution tool recognized for excellence in advertising technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media , a leading data-driven omnichannel advertising and technology media platform, today announced it has been honored by the Global Technology Awards as "Best of Category" in Advertising Technology for 2024. Juice Media was recognized for its multi-touch attribution (MTA) tool, which addresses the critical industry challenge of effectively allocating advertising dollars for optimal performance. The Global Tech Awards celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of technology organizations and professionals driving innovation and making a global impact through their technological advancements.

In recognizing Juice as Best of Category, one of the judges said, "Juice Media's MTA product demonstrates significant advancements in multi-touch attribution, particularly through its integration of predictive capabilities and comprehensive cross-channel analysis. The cost to advertise is ever-rising due to increased demand, and advertisers are always looking for more ways to increase ROAS. Juice Media has a compelling solution to solve this, demonstrating a way for advertisers to unlock more efficient ad deployment by targeting customers just enough at the right times across platforms."

The Global Tech Awards focus on innovation, creativity, and excellence and honor the most exceptional technology solutions and services. The advertising technology category judges entrants on multiple criteria, including innovation, impact, reach, user experience, sustainability, and collaboration.

"Juice Media is laser-focused on helping customers understand the impact of their media investments and how to achieve the highest return on their ad spend," said Mark Zamuner, President of Juice Media. "Being named 'Best of Category' by the Global Tech Awards validates our commitment to advancing advertising technology that meets the evolving needs of advertisers."

The full list of winners can be viewed here .

For more information about Juice Media, please visit https://www.juicemedia.ai/ .

About Juice Media

Juice Media is a data-driven omnichannel media and advertising platform that combines proprietary technology, strategy, and activation to drive outcome-oriented solutions for advertisers. Its omnichannel approach empowers customers and partners to get the maximum return on their advertising campaigns (aka the most juice for their media). Started in Los Angeles, Juice Media is the brainchild of the team that created TWO NIL. Over the last ten years, this team has been a trusted growth partner to brands such as Wix, 23andMe, Dollar Shave Club, Monday.com, and SingleCare, and a preferred white-labeled media and measurement solution to a number of agencies.

