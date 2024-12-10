Juice Media Launches New Optimization Solution to Improve Efficiency and ROI

The enhanced Marketing Mix Modeling empowers marketers with predictive analytics to improve ad efficiency and maximize growth opportunities.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media , a leading omnichannel performance media and advertising services platform, has launched the Juice Media Portal (JMP), an enhanced Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) tool that empowers marketers with predictive analytics and actionable insights. JMP helps businesses optimize their budgets across channels, including Linear TV, Streaming (CTV & OTT), Paid Social, and Search, to improve campaign efficiency and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS).

The Juice Media Portal (JMP) provides detailed channel recommendations, highlighting optimized spend, performance metrics, and KPI comparisons to guide marketers in refining their ad strategies.

With brands increasingly needing to drive outcomes across a diversified media mix, JMP empowers marketing managers and CMOs to identify the most effective budget adjustments for media currently in market for the next 30 days. This provides faster and more actionable insights than traditional MMM solutions. Its intuitive features, such as response curve analysis, help marketers visualize diminishing returns and optimize spending decisions in real-time.

"Juice Media Portal represents a major leap forward in marketing optimization," said Mark Zamuner, CEO of Juice Media. "We've built a product that provides immediate value to marketers and ensures continuous learning and improvement as a brand scales. This launch solidifies our commitment to delivering advanced analytics that are both powerful and approachable, helping brands of all sizes make smarter marketing investment decisions to achieve measurable results."

Unlike traditional MMM approaches, which rely on standardized models, JMP delivers custom analytics tailored to each client's unique business needs. Its intuitive features help marketers visualize diminishing returns and optimize spending decisions in real-time. Its proprietary algorithm considers both internal drivers, like sales events, and external market trends to provide unparalleled clarity on what's working and what's not. With its dynamic approach, JMP meets the growing demand for marketing solutions that deliver accountability and measurable outcomes.

"When we started building JMP, we were focused on the frustration marketers face—hours spent wrestling with tools that either took forever to deliver insights or buried them in complexity," said Rob Bowron, Senior Director of Data Science at Juice Media. "We designed JMP to be different. It's fast, intuitive, and built to deliver exactly what marketers need: clear, actionable insights to help them make better decisions, whether they're planning for tomorrow or six months down the road."

Designed with simplicity and flexibility in mind, JMP is available as a standalone solution for brands that need to better understand the effectiveness of their media in addition to being a core tool for Juice Media's AOR customers. The platform's intuitive interface ensures that marketing teams at growth-focused brands can harness the power of advanced marketing optimization without the complexity of traditional tools.

For more information about the Juice Media Portal or to schedule a demo, please visit www.juicemedia.ai

About Juice Media

Juice Media is a data-driven omnichannel media and advertising platform that combines proprietary technology, strategy, and activation to drive outcome-oriented solutions for advertisers. Its omnichannel approach empowers customers and partners to get the maximum return on their advertising campaigns (aka the most juice for their media). Started in Los Angeles, Juice Media is the brainchild of the team that created TWO NIL. Over the last ten years, this team has been a trusted growth partner to brands such as Wix, 23andMe, Dollar Shave Club, Monday.com, and SingleCare, and a preferred white-labeled media and measurement solution to a number of agencies.

