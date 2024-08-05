JUICE MEDIA NAMED BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 STEVIE AWARDS FOR GREAT EMPLOYERS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media , a leading data-driven omnichannel advertising and technology media platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Great Employers category. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

The 2024 awards program received entries from organizations in 35 nations and territories for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Employer of the Year, Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 34,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob .

"Receiving a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Great Employers category is further validation of the exceptional workplace we're building," said Mark Zamuner, President at Juice Media. "Our team's passion and dedication are the driving forces behind our success. We are committed to nurturing a dynamic and supportive workplace that enables people to thrive."

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

About Juice Media

Juice Media is a data-driven omnichannel advertising and technology media platform that combines proprietary technology, strategy, and activation to drive outcome-oriented solutions for advertisers. Its omnichannel approach empowers customers and partners to get the maximum return on their advertising campaigns (aka the most juice for their media). Started in Los Angeles, Juice Media is the brainchild of the team that created TWO NIL. Over the last ten years, this team has been a trusted growth partner to brands such as Constant Contact, 23andMe, Dollar Shave Club, Monday.com, and SingleCare, and a preferred white-labeled media and measurement solution to a number of agencies.

