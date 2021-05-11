Juice Technology Launches U.S. Operations, Brings Market Leading Portable Electric Vehicle Chargers to the U.S. Market

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and a market leader in portable charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs), is expanding its market territory to the United States with the founding of the subsidiary Juice Americas Inc. The new U.S.-based operations will be led by automotive industry veteran Michael Boehm.

Coming on the heels of an expansion into the far east, Juice is broadening its geographical presence to now encompass North America, achieving yet another milestone in the company's history. A growing leader in EV charging technology, Juice will now expand its focus to both support and grow strategic business relationships with U.S.-based EV manufacturers and partners.

"Public policy-making and the economy in the U.S. are now pointing in the right direction for the growth of the EV market," said Christoph Erni, CEO and founder of Juice Technology AG. "The federal government's entire fleet of official cars – some 645,000 vehicles – is to be electrified. And major automakers such as General Motors are now advancing EV adoption, with plans to electrify all their vehicles by 2035. This makes it the perfect time to plant our flag in the United States."

Despite the fact that electric vehicles (EV) so far claim only about a two-percent share (as of January 2021) of the U.S. auto market, the potential in the United States, with over 100 million cars estimated to be on the road, is vast.

"The EV adoption movement will take more than just the availability of affordable EV models. There's a vital need, too, for sensible and sustainable charging infrastructure," said Boehm, who will lead the new U.S.-based operations as General Manager, Juice Americas Inc. "Consumers need to have access to simple and flexible charging options which are not only safe but reliably available, at any time. Portable charging solutions play a key role in this convenience – especially in a country with such vast travel distances. Our portable wallboxes provide the missing piece to this puzzle."

Boehm is currently building the team for Juice in the United States. With Swiss roots and a university degree in communications studies, he's been active in the automotive supplier industry for over 25 years. A 22-year resident of the United States, he worked nearly 15 years as Director of Marketing & Sales at Suhner Manufacturing Inc. He has also held sales leadership roles for S.S. White Technologies, and Biennaform.

Today, Juice Technology AG has a worldwide presence, with its own branch offices, as well as subsidiaries and partner companies. The company also markets through a global network of resellers which deliver Juice solutions across every continent.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

