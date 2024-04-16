Juicer Market size is set to grow by USD 2.34 billion from 2023-2027, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global juicer market size is estimated to grow by USD 2346.13 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 18.41% during the forecast period. The global juicer market is experiencing growth due to increasing disposable income in APAC countries like China and India. Urbanization and health consciousness are driving the demand for juicers in Europe, North America, and APAC. Masticating and triturating juicers are popular choices for residential and commercial use. Health awareness campaigns and technology innovation are key trends. Key ingredients include fruits, vegetables, herbs, and antioxidants. Discounts, coupons, and vouchers are common promotional strategies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juicer Market 2023-2027

Juicer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2346.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, DeLonghi Spa, Donlim, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hurom America Inc., Joyoung Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Omega Juicers, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SEB SA Co., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., and TTK Prestige Ltd.

Segment Overview

This juicer market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Centrifugal juicer, Masticating juicer, Triturating juicer) End-user (Residential, Commercial) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Product

The global juicer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by health consciousness and dietary trends in both commercial and residential sectors. Developing countries, including Brazil, India, and China, are major consumers of household electronic juicers. Consumers' increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle and nutritious diet has led to the daily consumption of fruit and vegetable juices. Masticating and triturating juicers are popular choices due to their ability to extract antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals from raw fruits, vegetables, herbs, and even leafy greens. Health awareness campaigns encourage the use of juicers as an alternative to packaged juices, which often contain antimicrobials, conditioners, moisturizers, parabens, propellants, and other additives. Innovative technology, design, and discounts, coupons, and vouchers in the kitchenware segments further boost sales. Juicers are not just kitchen appliances but essential tools for those seeking a healthy lifestyle, rich in antioxidants and vitamins from fresh pulp. Goodnature, television shows, and other brands continue to drive the market forward.

Geography Overview

The Juicer Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding middle class and their increased spending power on kitchen appliances, including juicers. Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables are popular ingredients for these appliances, as consumers prioritize health and wellness trends. Technology innovation and sleek designs are also key factors in the market's success. Juicers are not just for households but are also gaining traction in commercial segments such as juice shops, bars, and smart homes. Vitamins and minerals found in fruits and vegetables are essential dietary food items, and juicers help extract these nutrients efficiently. Centrifugal, masticating, and triturating juicers, along with mixers and grinders, are popular choices. Discounts, coupons, and vouchers are common promotional strategies to attract customers. The breakfast culture and tourism industry further boost demand for juicers in the region. Antimicrobials, conditioners, and moisturizers are added benefits for some juicers, making them versatile additions to modern kitchenware segments.

The juicer market prioritizes energy efficiency, with manufacturers like Panasonic, Electrolux, and Philips investing in energy-efficient technologies. Consumers seek environmentally friendly and cost-effective appliances, leading to innovations in design and production. Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables are juiced using electric juicers, centrifugal juicers, masticating juicers, and triturating juicers. Energy-saving technologies include antimicrobials, conditioners, and moisturizers. Health consciousness drives demand for juicers in households and commercial settings, including juice shops, bars, and smart homes.

The juicer market is influenced by manufacturing costs, labor, and raw material prices. Raw materials, including steel, iron, plastic, glass, and electronics, significantly impact juicer pricing. Their international prices fluctuate, affecting profit margins. Juicers cater to various sectors: breakfast culture, tourism, juice shops, bars, and households. Types include centrifugal, masticating, and triturating juicers. Health consciousness and lifestyle trends also impact demand.

Research Analysis

The juicer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend towards health consciousness in households and smart homes. Technology innovation has led to the development of various types of kitchen appliances, including electric juicers, such as centrifugal, multicasting, and triturating juicers. These appliances extract the essential vitamins and minerals from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and raw fruits, transforming them into nutrient-rich pulp. Design plays a crucial role in the juicer market, with Goodnature and other brands offering sleek and modern kitchenware segments to suit diverse lifestyles. Steam juice extractors are also gaining popularity for their ability to preserve the heat-sensitive nutrients in fruits and vegetables. Overall, juicers are a dietary food item that offers numerous health benefits and adds value to modern kitchens.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic and competitive Juicers market, various brands strive to offer innovative and high-performing appliances. Technology plays a significant role, with features such as automatic pulp ejection and variable speed settings becoming increasingly popular. Brands like KitchenAid, Breville, and Mueller aim to cater to diverse consumer needs, offering a range of models from basic to high-end. Consumers value durability, ease of use, and versatility when making their purchasing decisions. Desirable features include a wide chute for larger fruits and vegetables, multiple functions, and a powerful motor. Brands also focus on design, with sleek and modern appearances becoming increasingly desirable. The market is expected to grow, driven by health-conscious consumers and the trend towards home food preparation. Centrifugal and masticating juicers are the most common types, each offering unique benefits. Consumers can choose from a variety of brands and models, ensuring they find the perfect juicer to suit their lifestyle and preferences.

