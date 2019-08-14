Juices and Smoothies QSR Chains in Africa, 2019 Study Featuring 22 Quick Service Restaurant Chains

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 14, 2019, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juices and Smoothies QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading juices & smoothies chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

  • Identify the market leaders in the juices & smoothies fast food sector in Africa.
  • Benchmark estimated revenues of juices & smoothies chain fast food outlets.
  • Assess the market size and per capita spend on juices & smoothies in Africa.
  • Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
  • Analyse the number and distribution of juices & smoothies chain fast food outlets in Africa.
  • The author has identified 22 juices & smoothies chains in Africa.
  • The juices & smoothies sector is ranked as the 14th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
  • There are twice as many juices & smoothies chains in North Africa as in West Africa.
  • Eight of the top ten leading juices & smoothies chains in Africa are domestic brands.
  • Who are the market leaders in the juices & smoothies fast food sector in Africa?
  • What are the estimated revenues of juices & smoothies fast food outlets?
  • What is the market size and per capita spend on juices & smoothies in Africa?
  • What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
  • What is the number and distribution of juices & smoothies chain fast food outlets in Africa?

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Africa Overview
  2. Leading Chains
  3. Key Countries By Market Size
  4. Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
  5. Juices & Smoothies - Regional Comparison
  6. Central Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
  7. Central Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
  8. Central Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
  9. East Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
  10. East Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
  11. East Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
  12. North Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
  13. North Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
  14. North Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
  15. Southern Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
  16. Southern Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
  17. Southern Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
  18. West Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
  19. West Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
  20. West Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data

Companies Mentioned

  • Twistiblendz
  • Lychee
  • Mecca Juice
  • Jamba Juice
  • Boost Juice
  • Wellness Caf
  • CoCo
  • Smuuthies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38ld8z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Autonomous Data Platform Market by Component, Organization Size,...

Global Antiviral Therapeutics Delivery Research Report 2019:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Juices and Smoothies QSR Chains in Africa, 2019 Study Featuring 22 Quick Service Restaurant Chains

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 14, 2019, 11:00 ET