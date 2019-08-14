Juices and Smoothies QSR Chains in Africa, 2019 Study Featuring 22 Quick Service Restaurant Chains
Aug 14, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juices and Smoothies QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading juices & smoothies chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the juices & smoothies fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of juices & smoothies chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on juices & smoothies in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
- Analyse the number and distribution of juices & smoothies chain fast food outlets in Africa.
- The author has identified 22 juices & smoothies chains in Africa.
- The juices & smoothies sector is ranked as the 14th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- There are twice as many juices & smoothies chains in North Africa as in West Africa.
- Eight of the top ten leading juices & smoothies chains in Africa are domestic brands.
- Who are the market leaders in the juices & smoothies fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of juices & smoothies fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on juices & smoothies in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of juices & smoothies chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Juices & Smoothies - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
- East Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
- North Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Category Overview
- West Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Juices & Smoothies - Key Country Data
Companies Mentioned
- Twistiblendz
- Lychee
- Mecca Juice
- Jamba Juice
- Boost Juice
- Wellness Caf
- CoCo
- Smuuthies
SOURCE Research and Markets
