Juices Market Size to Grow by USD 76.96 Bn at a CAGR of 7.33%|Fruit Juices segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Juices Market segmentations by the following:

Product - Fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others

The fruit juices category will grow its market share significantly. The fruit juices sector had the largest market share in the global juices market. The expansion of the fruit juices segment is attributed to an increase in the consumption of processed foods like fruit juices, as well as growing demand for nutritional foods as a result of the rising prevalence of health disorders linked to eating habits.

Geography - Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA

Europe will account for 39 percent of market growth. In Europe , Germany and France are the most important markets for juices. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in North America . Due to increased health concerns about the high sugar content in many juices, the European juice industry is likely to develop at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Juices Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Cold-pressed juice's benefits over regular juice are propelling the juice sector forward. Cold-pressed juices are high in nutrients that help the body detox, combat toxins, and improve immunity and health. Another aspect that could contribute to the market's growth is the increase in the number of cold-pressed juice bars around the world. As a result, the different health benefits of cold-pressed juices over traditional-pressed juices, as well as the growing number of cold-press juice bars, will assist to boost sales during the projection period.

Market Trend

The primary market trend driving the global juice market growth is increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. The expanding urban population, rising demand for on-the-go meals, and rising purchasing power parity of consumers in emerging countries are all major growth factors. Factors like a significant shift in consumer lifestyle and nutrition patterns over the last two decades have also contributed to the global juices market's rise.

Market Challenge

The shifting prices of raw materials are one of the primary impediments to the global juice business. Fruits, vegetables, sugar, and other substances are common raw materials for juices. The cost of producing juices increases when raw material costs rise. As a result, juice producers have to pay a lot of money to get their raw materials. Furthermore, poor weather conditions, national emergencies, natural catastrophes, supply shortages, and other unforeseeable events have an impact on raw material availability.

Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 76.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Citrus World Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and Welch Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Juices Market Segmentation

Product

Fruit Juices



Vegetable Juices



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Juices Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Citrus World Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Eckes Granini Group GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca Cola Co.

Welch Foods Inc.

Product Insights and News

Citrus World Inc. - The company offers a variety of beverages namely, Floridaa natural, Floridas natural select, Growers pride, Arizona and others.

- The company offers a variety of beverages namely, Floridaa natural, Floridas natural select, Growers pride, and others. Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - The company strives to be the solutions based, quality leader product provider for the foodservice and institutional sector.

The company strives to be the solutions based, quality leader product provider for the foodservice and institutional sector. Eckes Granini Group GmbH - The company has positioned itself as a leading juice producer with its offerings such as ambient fruit juices and nectars, chilled fruit juices and smoothies, fruit based refreshment drinks and fruit syrups.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global juices market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 19: Global fruit juices market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 20: Fruit juices - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Global vegetable juices market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 23: Vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Global other juices market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: Global juices market 2019-2024 ($ billion) by offline, exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 32: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Global juices market 2019-2024 ($ billion) by online, exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 35: Online - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 41: Juices market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 42: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 43: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Juices market in North America 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Juices market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 50: Juices market in South America 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 52: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Juices market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

8.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

8.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 60: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Citrus World Inc.

Exhibit 63: Citrus World Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Citrus World Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Citrus World Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Eckes-Granini Group GmbH

Exhibit 71: Eckes-Granini Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 72: Eckes-Granini Group GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Eckes-Granini Group GmbH - Key offerings

11.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 74: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.8 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Exhibit 84: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 88: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 98: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 101: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Welch Foods Inc.

Exhibit 103: Welch Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Welch Foods Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 105: Welch Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 107: Research Methodology



Exhibit 108: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 109: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 110: List of abbreviations

