Juicy Juice Helps 'Slide Into Summer' With New Lower Sugar Products While Survey Data Shows Parents Are Seeking Summer Fun More Than Ever

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released today finds that parents are planning to take back summer and create new memories with their family this year. The new research from Juicy Juice, a family-favorite juice brand, indicated that 70% of families want to reclaim summer 2021 after the past year spent at home. Ambitiously, well over half of all parents (64%) plan on safely incorporating a year's worth of activities into this summer with their family and even more (68%) plan on safely making up for time lost over the past year.

Whether staying close or safely venturing out, Juicy Juice is releasing two new juice beverages to have on-hand for summer activities, trips and everything in between. The two new flavors, Berry Lemonade and Watermelon, capture tastes of the summer season, and are made with 35% less sugar than the leading juice and contain an excellent source of Vitamin C. The new offerings will be available in 59 oz. multi-serve bottles and 6.75 oz. juice box packs to accommodate summer activities on the go.

Slide into Summer Sweepstakes

To support summer fun for those staying close to home, Juicy Juice is kicking off the Slide into Summer Sweepstakes, offering five families a chance to win a deluxe backyard playset with installation included. 200 first prize winners will receive a fruit-themed inflatable pool while 500 second prize winners will receive free Juicy Juice! Those interested in participating can look for specially-marked packages of Juicy Juice and enter their unique code for the chance to win through July 31. Enter to win and find more details at JuicyJuice.com/SlideintoSummer.

"No matter if families choose to stay close to home or safely reconnect with others, we recognize that parents are looking forward to creating new memories with their loved ones and planning safe activities to have a feel-good, fun-filled summer this year," said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. " "To fuel excitement, Juicy Juice is helping families celebrate however they choose to spend the sunny season with the new summer-friendly flavors and the Slide into Summer sweepstakes."

How Families Are Taking Back Summer

After the last year, it's no surprise that seven in ten parents are devising a plan to safely take back summer with their families. To add:

70% of families say they need summer break more than ever after the most recent school year.

64% of families agree that summer will be a welcome relief from balancing at-home school, family routines and work.

Safely reconnecting with family while maintaining proper COVID-19 precautions will also stay a priority, with parents indicating the following as their favorite parts of summer:

52% say their favorite part of the season is being able to spend more time with family.

47% say their favorite part of summer is planning and taking vacations and trips again.

37% say their favorite part about summer is having the kids home.

Also according to survey respondents, time spent outside is key. Sixty-three percent of parents agreed a second spent indoors this summer is a second wasted. For families seeking inspiration, the top-ranking outdoor activities for summer 2021 include simple pleasures families can do together in their own backyard, such as:

Pool days

Camping in the backyard

Water games like water balloons, sprinklers, etc.

Picnics

Regardless of their summer plans, 66% of parents agreed they're going to cherish every single memory made this summer to make up for losing out on summer 2020.

For even more inspiration on creating new memories with your family this summer and to find the newest flavors in stores near you, visit JuicyJuice.com and follow Juicy Juice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Survey Methodology

The Taking Back Summer survey was conducted by OnePoll for Juicy Juice of more than 2,000 U.S. parents, including moms and dads.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S.. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

