Juicy Juice Launches Nationwide 'Happy Artist' Contest to Encourage Creativity in Kids

, parents can visit JuicyJuice.com/HappyArtist to download and print the contest design template. Parents can talk to their child about what makes them 100% happy and have them create their own depiction of it in the designated template.

, parents can submit their little ones' artwork on the contest website by uploading an image. Then, a panel of judges will collaborate and select the winners based on criteria including design and technique, originality and consistency with the 100% happy theme.

on JuicyJuice.com/HappyArtist. Participants can visit JuicyJuice.com for official rules and regulations.

Four grand prize winners will have the chance to see their artwork featured on Juicy Juice packs and receive a $500 gift card to go towards art supplies and empowering creativity at home. An additional ten first prize winners will receive a $200 gift card to upgrade their at-home art materials. Some tips for little artists' parents to know:

Stay inside the lines – the template is sized accordingly to Juicy Juice's packaging.

Markers, crayons, colored pencils are all accepted, and the more color the better!

Artists of any ability and skill level are welcome to participate.

Judging is based on two age group categories: 2 – 6 and 7 – 10.

"This year more than ever, it's important for moms and dads to have activities at their fingertips while many are continuing to spend time close to home," said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Taking time to reflect on what makes us 100% happy adds another layer of fun to a simple at-home activity, like drawing, and promotes kids' creative thinking in a new, artistic way."

Juicy Juice 100% juice has been enjoyed during family mealtime, snack time and activity time for more than 40 years. Available in a wide variety of juicy flavors from fruit punch and strawberry banana to tropical and orange tangerine, Juicy Juice 100% juice is made with no added sugar, no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners. Each 8 oz. serving packs one cup of fruit and 100% Vitamin C, making it a great choice that moms and dads love to serve and kids love to drink.

For more inspiration and ideas for staying engaged and entertained while at home, follow Juicy Juice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Learn more about beverage options for the whole family ranging from 100% juice to lower-sugar and organic at JuicyJuice.com and follow along with the Happy Artist Contest at JuicyJuice.com/HappyArtist.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S.. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

