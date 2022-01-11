JUICY JUICE PARTNERS WITH SELF-TAUGHT COOK AND MOM, SIRI DALY, TO CREATE EASY RECIPES TO HELP BRING FAMILIES TOGETHER IN THE NEW YEAR

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year brings the return of hectic school schedules, but that doesn't mean it's time to say goodbye to the quality family time that was cherished during the holidays. Juicy Juice, the beloved kids' beverage brand, is helping families come together by partnering with mom, self-taught cook and recipe developer Siri Daly for ideas on how to spend time as a family in the kitchen. As the founder of Siriously Delicious, a popular food blog that chronicles her real-life cooking, and a former Food Contributor on the TODAY Show, where Siri still regularly appears as a guest chef, Siri makes cooking delicious recipes attainable for all families. In partnership with Juicy Juice, Siri has created easy recipes that call for simple ingredients, pantry staples and Juicy Juice 100% juice so parents can engage their kids and make memories during mealtime moments throughout the year.

"Now that we are back to school in the new year, we wanted to give families ways to continue to prioritize spending quality family time together amidst the hustle and bustle of winter schedules," says Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "We are thrilled to partner with Siri Daly to offer families access to simple recipes that incorporate Juicy Juice 100% juice, so kids can get excited to roll up their sleeves and help mom and dad cook!"

SIRIously Fun Cooking

As the author of Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Recipes for the Real Home Cook, Siri brings her fun and food-loving expertise to parents nationwide with curated recipes using Juicy Juice 100% juice as a key ingredient to punch up the flavor. With 100% Vitamin C per 8 oz during the season when kids need it most, a variety of fruity flavors, and with no high fructose corn syrup and no added sugar, Juicy Juice's 100% juice makes a delicious addition to Siri's recipes.

A taste of Siri's original parent- and kid-friendly recipes:

Apple Cinnamon Granola Bars – Crunch, spice & everything nice! These bars are a fantastic and easy on-the-go snack and are bursting with apple flavor. They are also the perfect addition to the lunchbox.

– Crunch, spice & everything nice! These bars are a fantastic and easy on-the-go snack and are bursting with apple flavor. They are also the perfect addition to the lunchbox. Fruit Punch Smoothie Bowl – A deliciously juicy breakfast for your little loved ones. The bowl is basically a deconstructed smoothie made with lots of berries, creamy yogurt, and Juicy Juice 100% Juice Fruit Punch.

– A deliciously juicy breakfast for your little loved ones. The bowl is basically a deconstructed smoothie made with lots of berries, creamy yogurt, and Juicy Juice 100% Juice Fruit Punch. Spinach & White Grape Frozen Pops – While these fun frozen ice pops may be packed with spinach, you wouldn't even know it! With sweet pineapple and Juicy Juice 100% Juice in White Grape, these make an ideal "anytime" snack.

Juicy Juice will be releasing additional recipes through June on juicyjuice.com/SIRIouslyFunCooking to provide families with seasonal snack and mealtime ideas throughout the year.

"I've found that my little ones love to help me in the kitchen more and more lately and eventually the whole family ends up getting involved with the recipe," says mom of four, Siri Daly. "Cooking is such an amazing way to connect with your kids. First, they just want to help you stir and then next thing you know, you're hearing about special moments from their day and making memories. My kids have loved making and testing these Juicy Juice recipes with me, so I'm elated at the idea that other families can have the same experience and cultivate those magical moments in the kitchen together."

SIRIously Fun Sweepstakes

Juicy Juice is also giving parents the chance to win a $100 gift card for groceries to make Siri's recipes, including Juicy Juice 100% juice. Each day through Friday, February 25, five winners will receive $100 gift cards, that's 50 days of prizes! Parents need to only submit the online entry form at juicyjuice.com/SIRIouslyFunSweepstakes for a chance to win. Winners will also receive a signed copy of Siri Daly's book, Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook as an additional prize to further explore their skills in the kitchen and bond over creating more delicious dishes.

For more recipes and tips from Siri, please visit juicyjuice.com/SIRIouslyFunCooking and be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is a leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

SOURCE Juicy Juice