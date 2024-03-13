Jukebox Health Announces Investment from Home Depot Ventures to Move Home Improvement Innovation Forward for Aging Americans

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukebox Health , the premier national provider of clinically-led home modifications, proudly announces a strategic investment from Home Depot Ventures. This investment marks a significant stride toward making affordable and accessible housing a reality for people aging in place across the country.

As an unprecedented 10,000 people turn 65 every day, America faces a considerable challenge – only 6% of homes are designed to support safe, independent aging. Unsafe housing leads to falls, reliance on caregivers, and even relocation to institutional living. Amidst a growing population and rising costs, the burden to the healthcare system is already approaching $100B per year.

Jukebox Health addresses this complex problem by bringing together its national networks of vetted occupational therapists and contractors. After visiting a patient's home, clinicians present their recommendations on the company's digital home modification platform. Patients and their families can make decisions and view sponsorship from their insurance company before dispatching one of the company's local installation partners to complete the work.

"We are incredibly excited to have Home Depot Ventures as a strategic investor. Having the largest brand in home improvement validate our mission speaks to just how important and universal the issue of aging in place has become," said Romanos Fessas, CEO of Jukebox Health. "Together, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the healthcare and home improvement landscape, ensuring individuals can age at home with dignity and independence."

This investment will support Jukebox Health and its innovative work to make independent living available to as many people as possible. With customers in 38 states and counting, the company is tackling the enormous challenge facing all Americans – the US must modify 30 million homes to keep pace with its aging population. The team is committed to reshaping the landscape of home modifications, ensuring that homes across the nation become safe and accessible for everyone.

Jukebox Health helps older adults and high-need populations thrive in their homes with clinically-led home modifications and comprehensive environmental services. The company partners with payers and at-risk providers, leveraging its technology platform and national networks of vetted occupational therapists, accessibility product suppliers, and installers. The company was founded in 2020 by experienced entrepreneurs who have built businesses acquired by Angie's List, Anthem, and Softbank and backed by The Home Depot, Primary Ventures, Mosaic General Partnership, and Meridian Street Capital.

