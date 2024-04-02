Jukebox Health Partners with Sonder Health to Administer Home Safety & Accessibility Modifications As A Benefit in 2024

Jukebox Health partners with Sonder Health to make in-home evaluations & fall prevention solutions available to thousands of eligible Medicare Advantage members.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jukebox Health , a national provider of home and community based services that deploys clinically-led home modifications to individuals across the country announced its partnership with Sonder Health Plans ("Sonder") a leading tech-enabled health insurance carrier. Sonder's Medicare Advantage plans have made Jukebox Health's occupational therapy-led home evaluations, products and professional installation available to Georgia-based members as a covered benefit in 2024.

Clinical leaders from Sonder and Jukebox Health have worked together to design a targeted Special Supplemental Benefit for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) that is well-positioned to reduce falls, reduce the cost of care, increase independence and address social determinants of health (SDOH) needs in high-risk populations.

According to the NCOA Center for Healthy Aging Falls Database, "over 67% of falls prevention program participants indicate that they have multiple chronic conditions." To help reduce potential injuries, Sonder Medicare Advantage members can now use their benefit funds for Jukebox Health products and professional installation of those products to proactively address hazards in the home.

To help members further utilize their home modification and mobility benefits, Jukebox Health will also deploy its network of occupational therapists to conduct a full home safety evaluation, providing members and health plan case managers with a report that calls out specific home safety risks and matches those risks with recommended products and devices that can be procured using OTC benefits.

"For individuals with chronic conditions, the home environment plays a significant role in their overall well-being and safety," said Romanos Fessas, CEO at Jukebox Health. "That's why we are thrilled to partner with Sonder to provide a targeted intervention that reduces member fall risk, drives down cost of care and ultimately empowers members to live more independent lives at home."

"We recognize that health outcomes are better when care can be provided in a safe and comfortable environment," said Dion Rahim, Director of Sales at Sonder Health Plans. "Being able to stay in your home as long as possible is not only beneficial to one's mental and physical well-being, but it also helps to drive healthcare costs down, which is why we are happy to have such a great partnership with Jukebox Health."

Sonder members can take advantage of this benefit by calling (888) 428-9030 or visiting https://jukeboxhealth.com/sonder .

About Jukebox Health:

Jukebox Health helps older adults and high-need populations thrive in their homes with clinically-led home modifications and comprehensive environmental services. The company partners with payers and at-risk providers, leveraging its technology platform and national networks of vetted occupational therapists, accessibility product suppliers, and installers. The company was founded in 2020 by experienced entrepreneurs who have built businesses acquired by Angie's List, Anthem, and Softbank and backed by The Home Depot, Primary Ventures, Mosaic General Partnership, and Meridian Street Capital.

For more information on Jukebox Health, visit https://www.jukeboxhealth.com/

About Sonder Health Plans:

Sonder Health Plans is an Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve the overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal and affordable. Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs.

For more information on Sonder, visit www.sonderhealthplans.com.

