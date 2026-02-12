JULABO USA App First to Integrate LiDAR Technology Ensuring Safe Refrigerant Use in Labs

Updated app includes personalized product recommendations for enhanced safety compliance

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JULABO USA announces an update today to its smartphone application, integrating advanced LiDAR technology. This enhancement is designed to assist laboratories in accurately assessing their space for the safe deployment of liquid temperature control units, particularly as the industry transitions to natural refrigerants.

This integration positions JULABO USA as sole competitor to offer both a dedicated application and LiDAR capabilities. Post this Download the updated JULABO USA app for access to NEW 3D Room Scan technology. Available on compatible PRO devices with LiDAR capabilities.

Laboratories interested in optimizing their space planning and ensuring compliance with evolving refrigerant standards are encouraged to download the updated JULABO USA app. Users with a compatible Pro device, visit julabo.us/app to explore this innovative tool and begin your precise lab assessment today.

The shift towards environmentally conscious natural refrigerants, such as CO₂ and hydrocarbons, is gaining momentum in U.S. laboratories due to changing environmental regulations, including a 150g charge limit for importing laboratory refrigeration equipment (UL 60335-2-89). While these refrigerants are beneficial for the environment, their highly flammable nature introduces new safety considerations. Operating a circulator with these substances requires careful attention to room volume, ensuring that potential gas leaks remain below the lower explosion limit (LEL) or lower flammability limit (LFL). The necessary minimum space is directly tied to the circulator's filling volume, making accurate spatial assessment critical.

"The integration of LiDAR technology into our existing smartphone app marks a significant leap forward for laboratory planning, especially as the industry transitions to natural refrigerants," said Dr. Dirk Frese, VP of Sales, Marketing & Service. "Safety is paramount to what we do. This innovative feature allows users to create accurate 3D models of their lab spaces, ensuring precise product recommendations that adhere to critical safety requirements."

The updated JULABO USA app addresses these challenges by enabling users to create accurate 3D models of their laboratory environments through real-time LiDAR scanning. This technology allows for precise spatial measurements, which the app then uses to generate personalized product recommendations. These recommendations are tailored to the specific dimensions of the lab and the safe sizing requirements of JULABO units, helping users select appropriate equipment while adhering to safety protocols.

Key features and benefits of the updated app include:

Real-time LiDAR Scanning: Create an accurate 3D model of your laboratory space with advanced scanning technology.

Personalized Product Recommendations: Receive suggestions for JULABO units that are optimally sized for your specific lab dimensions and safety requirements.

Enhanced Safety Compliance: Ensure your laboratory setup meets the necessary minimum space requirements for operating equipment with natural, flammable refrigerants.

Streamlined Pre-sale Process: Facilitate better product selection for end-users and empower distributors with precise data for recommendations.

This integration positions JULABO USA as a pioneer in the industry, being the sole competitor to offer both a dedicated application and LiDAR scanning capabilities. The enhanced app provides significant advantages for both end-users and distributors, fostering greater confidence in recommending JULABO products and simplifying complex laboratory planning.

By providing precise spatial analysis and tailored product suggestions, JULABO USA aims to simplify the complex process of laboratory design and equipment integration. This tool supports laboratories in adopting sustainable practices safely and efficiently.

DISCLAIMER: To ensure safety, hydrocarbon applications are governed by various international, national, and regional standards and regulations. The customer assumes responsibility for following the standards for their specific use case. Each installation is unique, and the above precautions are for the safe use of JULABO products. All JULABO products are sold subject to the warranties and limitations included at the time of purchase.

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories, and industry. German-engineered JULABO equipment assists with applications such as material testing and analysis, distillations, extractions, extrusions, cultivations, stress tests, temperature simulations and more. The JULABO portfolio of products offers a variety of user-friendly products with a temperature stability of ±.01°C including refrigerated and heating circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, industrial chillers, water baths, immersion coolers, and complementary accessories.

