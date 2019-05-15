JULABO USA Makes a Great Leap Forward With Augmented Reality Powered by Atheer and Inspired by Company Mascot Luca

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JULABO USA Inc. announced today that it is partnering with augmented reality (AR) enterprise software market leader Atheer Inc. to bring a new digitally enhanced field service capability to the company.

Known within JULABO as LucaVision, the solution combines AR smartglasses with Atheer's award-winning AR management platform to provide a comprehensive way to improve the way its field service team works – and speed up the already-impressive service resolution times JULABO is able to offer its growing base of customers.

The name of this initiative is inspired by JULABO USA mascot Luca – and seems fitting as frogs can see in all directions, nearly 360 degrees, resulting in a larger field of view than is humanly possible. AR offers the same kind of promise.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to bring augmented reality to the temperature control industry in a way that directly impacts quality and service," said JULABO USA's President Ralph Juchheim. "These smart glasses and software will transform our service department but, more importantly, the technology will make a significant difference and decrease downtime for our customers."

Atheer is an international provider of AR enterprise software with a track record of providing its AR platform to major enterprises such as Porsche Cars North America and the International Air Transport Association to improve the productivity, speed and safety of their workforces.

"We are delighted and honored to be working with JULABO USA to roll out this AR field service initiative," said Atheer CEO Amar Dhaliwal. "JULABO is a world leader in high-performance and reliable temperature control. It's completely unsurprising that their commitment to innovation extends to constantly seeking ways to improve their customers' experience."

The AR field service capabilities of the platform include:

Hands-free access to technical information, guides and diagrams (technicians and service teams can access information through head movements, hand gestures and voice commands)

Remote viewing and troubleshooting – the ability to service repair partners and diagnose and repair issues more quickly to reduce application downtimes

Hyper-vision that allows technicians to zoom in, magnify and see parts more clearly, enhancing what can be detected with the human eye

JULABO is using the Atheer-based platform to:

Train internal and external service teams

Assist in the repair and service of instrumentation

Improve quality and customer assurance through checklists and automated review of orders and repairs

The new initiative is exciting to JULABO on a number of levels – from the way that it will help the company better meet the needs of its customers to how it will empower the JULABO workforce.

"Service is an area where JULABO excels. We are meticulous about inspecting every product and making sure our instruments work flawlessly for as long as possible," said Dirk Frese, vice president, sales & marketing, at JULABO. "We now have a way to use augmented reality to help us diagnose, repair and review our products to ensure they are optimized for our customers and their applications."

That view was echoed by JULABO Service & Production Manager Bruce Troutman. "Augmented reality is changing the way we manufacture, service, repair and customize products and control inventory," he said. "It's not about replacing the human element; it's about enhancing it and making it easier for our team to solve problems quickly and efficiently with less stress."

