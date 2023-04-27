Julia Dorsey, University of North Carolina® Tar Heel Soccer and Lacrosse Defender featured in ZIPS' Car Wash Convos™

RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released today its video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL), Car Wash Convos™, featuring Julia Dorsey, University of North Carolina® Tar Heel senior defender on the Carolina soccer team. Julia is also a member of the UNC women's lacrosse team, which won the 2022 NCAA Women's Lacrosse National Championship. She is a member of three consecutive ACC Women's Lacrosse championship teams and is the sixth UNC student-athlete to play for both the women's lacrosse and soccer teams.

In this episode of Car Wash Convos™ Julia Dorsey joins host Kaitlyn Schmidt in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel – they’re talking dream cars, pre-game superstitions, favorite songs, and much more! Student-athletes were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. Car Wash Convos™ was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios.

"Grateful for the opportunity to partner with Zips Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos™ to Tar Heel Nation. This series has been a fun way for UNC fans to get to get a glimpse into my personality," said Julia Dorsey.

Julia's episode gives fans insight into her life on and off the field as she is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash. Her host, Kaitlyn Schmidt, is a member of the UNC dance team, Carolina Girls, and working toward a major in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism & Media.

"Filming Julia's episode of Car Wash Convos™ proved to present a lot of laughs, which was a true indicator of her personality and her keys to success as a student-athlete participating in two collegiate sports," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Julia's drive for excellence in sports and academics, balanced with a light-hearted attitude, should be recognized and we're proud to have such a dedicated and successful female student-athlete represent our brand," he added.

Tar Heel fans can celebrate Julia's success with her wash code 7474, which unlocks a $5 Wash & Dry car wash now through May 10th at all of ZIPS' 30+ North Carolina locations. Enter code 7474 when you arrive to claim your $5 car wash. ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Carolina Athletics and owns and operates 275 locations across the country.

Austin Greaser will represent the University of North Carolina Golf team in Car Wash Convos™ next month. Student-athletes were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. Car Wash Convos™ was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

