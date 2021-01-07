Julia M. Brignoni's new book Dios y Yo: ¡Mis Experiencias Espirituales! an inspiring narrative about the author's moments and wisdom of living in God's saving grace

Julia M. Brignoni said this about her book: " Dios y Yo: ¡Mis Experiencias Espirituales! is an account of various testimonies and personal experiences I have had during my walk with God that I want to share with you. You are part of his highest creation, and as Our Father, he has always been in communication with us. The Bible says God communicated directly with many of his children. God is the same. He has no shadow of variation, and if he did it with us, I am quite sure he will also do it with you. This is a tool he has placed in our hands to activate our faith and recognize that we serve the living and powerful God.

I have lived these beautiful experiences by the grace of God from my youth to the most recent and superspecial fragment in my life at the Ladies' Camp in November 2018. Many times we talk about our religious convictions, but we lack the spiritual experiences that are the strength and confirmation of what we preach.

There is one experience I like very much ('El Celular') because you can see how God, being sovereign and omnipotent, does not stop being a loving and tender father in the care of his son, allowing such a simple prayer and a cell phone to become such powerful tools in the life of a young lady as a testimony to her glory.

All experiences, in one way or another, will impact your life. Go ahead and trust because without faith, it is impossible to please God."

Published by Page Publishing, Julia M. Brignoni's new book Dios y Yo: ¡Mis Experiencias Espirituales! shares awe-inspiring proof of God's graciousness in life that brings blessings, hope, and strength.

Consumers who wish to partake in faith-driven moments in life can purchase Dios faith-driven circumstances y Yo: ¡Mis Experiencias Espirituales! in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

