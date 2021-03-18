Julia Sweeney Joins Asurity as Executive Vice President, Asurity Mortgage Group, Software Products

"Asurity has exciting times ahead, where the key to our growth will be the successful launch of new products and continued innovation, paired with exceptional client support and onboarding," says Luke Wimer, Chief Operating Officer , Asurity. "The addition of Julia to our leadership team couldn't be more timely, and her expertise will accelerate our efforts to push the market forward."

During her more than 25 years in professional services and software products, Julia has demonstrated success in growing and managing businesses at the intersection of legal, software, and outsourcing. Most recently, her efforts helped to transform and deploy a records management software solution used by large and complex global enterprises to manage physical and digital assets.

Julia's leadership capabilities extend beyond commercial products and solutions. She currently serves as an elected board member of AIIM International, whose mission is to improve organizational performance by empowering a community of leaders committed to information-driven innovation. AIIM is a member-based association with year-round activities and resources. Julia also has volunteered as a mentor for the Executive Women's Forum (EWF) in order to engage, develop, and advance women leaders in information security, IT risk management, and privacy. Julia will be based at Asurity's Washington, D.C., headquarters.

