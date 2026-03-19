WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK® OPENS NEWEST RETAIL BRANCH IN THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA

Woodforest brings convenient banking inside Walmart to the area of one of Florida's largest active retirement communities.

THE VILLAGES, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) officially opened its newest branch in The Villages, Florida, on March 4, 2026. Conveniently set inside Walmart at 1115 Waxman Drive, the 878-square-foot Woodforest branch is staffed by friendly, professional bankers who offer shoppers and area consumers the convenience of full-service banking products and services along with a depository ATM. The opening marks Woodforest's 11th location in Florida.

Woodforest brings convenient banking inside Walmart to The Villages, Florida, one of Florida’s largest active retirement communities. Serving their neighbors together, bankers at Woodforest National Bank were pleased to support Wildsoup Kitchen, LLC, at the opening of their new branch in The Villages, Florida, helping to strengthen the communities Woodforest serves. Woodforest National Bank’s newest branch in The Villages, Florida, is located inside Walmart at 1115 Waxman Drive.

"We are excited to have a branch presence in The Villages, one of Florida's largest active retirement communities," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Community Banking Officer of Woodforest National Bank. "As a community bank, Woodforest brings decades of trusted service and strong, committed relationships. We invite Walmart shoppers to stop by and discover the Woodforest difference and the convenience of 'Bank Where You Shop' at our newest branch."

Brenda Wendt, Executive Vice President, Director of Branch Banking and Branch Services, added, "This location allows our bankers to engage directly with Walmart shoppers, deliver personalized banking solutions, introduce Woodforest Wealth advisory services, and create a welcoming experience, including the convenience of Dunkin' in our shared lobby."

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 45 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates nearly 740 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank