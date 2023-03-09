Juliet Rogers to join DPR Construction Board of Directors

Helping world changers get the job done, Dr. Rogers brings vast academic medicine and healthcare campus expertise to forward-thinking general contractor

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, announces that Juliet Rogers, Ph.D., MPH, President & Principal at Blue Cottage of CannonDesign, will join its Board of Directors. A skilled strategist, Rogers brings her vast knowledge of the complex world of academic medicine, children's hospitals and large urban healthcare campuses to DPR. She will officially join the board in May.

Juliet Rogers, Blue Cottage of CannonDesign

Rogers guides an industry-leading consultancy that seeks projects marked by innovation, ideas, and clients who share a commitment to achieving exceptional outcomes and transformational impact. That vision is echoed in her role on DPR's board, where she will work with a team of leaders shaping the future of construction.

"Juliet is a strong addition to the DPR Board of Directors as we continue to strategically grow our business and improve the way projects are delivered, whether it's a large-scale healthcare campus or a small-scale tenant improvement," said DPR CEO George Pfeffer.

The complex and ever-changing nature of construction is part of what drew Rogers to the built environment. In 2005, after earning a Master's Degree in Public Health and a Doctorate in Health Organization and Policy at the University of Michigan, Rogers took on a project on the owner's side, where she led the early strategic and operational planning and programming of a new 1.2 million-square-foot hospital tower. "The influence of the built environment on experience, functionality and strategic impact was clearer to me than ever before. Through that experience, I recognized that my calling was in planning, design and construction," said Rogers.

In 2010, she founded Blue Cottage, an independent, woman-owned healthcare consulting firm and built a best-in-class team that outcompeted planning and design firms ten times their size. In 2019, Blue Cottage joined forces with CannonDesign.

"DPR's strong values-oriented and people-focused culture is apparent, and the commitment of the leadership team to the ever-forward mission is palpable," said Rogers. "I share their commitment to changing the industry and am excited to offer my support to the organization through service on the Board of Directors."

About DPR Construction



DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from, DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

Tel: 206-550-8883

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR CONSTRUCTION, INC