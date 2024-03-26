Julio Rodríguez and Christian Pulisic join Candace Parker on Muscle Milk athlete roster, star in "Strength for it All" Campaign

Muscle Milk inspires everyday athletes to own their strength in new creative

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Muscle Milk is flexing with a powerful marketing campaign, a fully-loaded athlete roster, and a new product: Muscle Milk Plant Protein shakes.

The "Strength for it All" ads, starring MLB star Julio Rodríguez, 7x WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and global soccer superstar Christian Pulisic, illustrate how strength isn't just for the gym – it's for all of life's moments, both big and small. Whether getting in reps at the gym or pushing your future rookie athlete in a stroller, Muscle Milk is there so that you can own your strength in everything that life throws your way.

"Our new Muscle Milk campaign shows the parallels between the inner and outer strength required to do both everyday tasks and the regimens of pro athletes," said Marissa Pines, senior marketing director for Muscle Milk. "As a brand that appeals to active people of all backgrounds, our goal is to make our products feel accessible for everyone."

Julio Rodr íguez is a new addition to Muscle Milk's athlete roster. In his first MLB season, Rodriguez was named AL Rookie of the Year, and now, entering his third season, he is a strong MVP contender. He brings fun energy to the brand and "Strength for it All" campaign.

is a new addition to Muscle Milk's athlete roster. In his first MLB season, Rodriguez was named AL Rookie of the Year, and now, entering his third season, he is a strong MVP contender. He brings fun energy to the brand and "Strength for it All" campaign. Basketball icon and longtime Muscle Milk partner Candace Parker returns to star in her next campaign with the brand. Parker has been integral in the brand's community outreach efforts and, earlier this month, unveiled the Muscle Milk Fitness Court®, a permanent, outdoor fitness court in Atlanta as part of "The Lifting Project" cause-based initiative.

returns to star in her next campaign with the brand. Parker has been integral in the brand's community outreach efforts and, earlier this month, unveiled the Muscle Milk Fitness Court®, a permanent, outdoor fitness court in as part of "The Lifting Project" cause-based initiative. Muscle Milk is also welcoming global soccer superstar Christian Pulisic to its athlete roster. Pulisic will be featured in the second installment of creative, which launches in May during the heart of international soccer season.

"It just makes sense for me to join the Muscle Milk roster," said Julio Rodríguez. "Active recovery is a huge part of my daily routine both on and off the field. I can't wait for everyone to see the new ads just in time for Opening Day."

The ads, produced by adam&eveDDB New York, will begin airing nationwide in early April across streaming platforms, online video and social media.

Powered by Plants

This powerful campaign coincides with the national on-shelf arrival of the brand's first-ever plant-based offering, Muscle Milk Plant Protein shakes. The shakes are powered by 25-30 grams of protein per container and are available in two creamy, delicious flavors: Chocolate and Caramel Vanilla.

Christian Pulisic will be the face of Muscle Milk Plant Protein in the installment of "Strength for it All" creative launching in May. The hero spot features new Muscle Milk Plant Protein shakes alongside other product options from Muscle Milk.

"Working with Muscle Milk has been a true partnership from the start. We got to film the new ads at our practice space in Milan, so I was right at home on the set," said Christian Pulisic. "I'm excited for fans to get to try Muscle Milk Plant Protein. I've been reaching for the Caramel Vanilla flavor after practice or an intense game."

Like strength, Muscle Milk comes in many forms, offering a wide range of protein shakes, powders, and supplements. For more information on where to buy Muscle Milk Plant Protein, visit the store locator here and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk provides a wide range of protein shakes, powders and supplements to deliver great-tasting and convenient performance solutions to help strengthen bodies, elevate everyday performance and unlock potential. Muscle Milk knows the importance of both physical and mental strength and is committed to helping all strength and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. Muscle Milk is a trusted partner with collegiate athletic programs, world-class professional athletes, and elite training facilities. For more information, visit www.musclemilk.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo