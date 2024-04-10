Quaker unveils the next iteration of the brand's global platform, You've Got This, with interactive digital photo experience and pop-up galleries across Toronto, including takeover of Union Station

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker brings to life its first-ever global brand platform, 'You've Got This,' with '100 Reasons to Rise,' a moving black-and-white photo series and accompanying digital experience brought to life by world renowned photographer and Academy Award nominee, Misan Harriman. The magnetic project features imagery and audio interviews of 100 everyday heroes, ages one through 100, as they sit down for breakfast on an important day of their lives - a day that matters - leaning into the universal human truth that how we rise influences the rest of our day. '100 Reasons to Rise,' illustrates how our mornings – and a wholesome, nourishing breakfast – can unite people from all walks of life and across the world, as they prepare to take on their days.

Quaker® Debuts 100 Reasons to Rise, an Inspirational Photo Project Shot by Acclaimed Photographer Misan Harriman

Backed by Quaker's own research, '100 Reasons to Rise' embodies some striking insights about the need for hope and inspiration in today's world. Amid this search, Quaker found that over 40% of respondents said in a recent global survey that mornings are the most hopeful part of their day. Moreover, the brand found that a staggering 70% of us find hope in the people around us and nearly 2/3 said stories of people overcoming their challenges can help them keep going. Continuing the 'You've Got This' platform's focus on everyday heroes, '100 Reasons to Rise' epitomizes the survey's findings through the stories of 100 unsung heroes in the small, intimate moments that make up their morning routines before a pivotal day in their lives. The stories highlighted in this project aim to provide inspiration, encouragement and hope to others as they push through on their own important days.

"We're thrilled to kick off the next phase of the larger 'You've Got This' platform with '100 Reasons to Rise,' a universally unifying project that's a natural extension of the brand's journey forward," said Ciara Dilley, Global Vice President of Marketing, Quaker. "The campaign celebrates everyday people who awaken the potential in others on the days that matter most. Misan Harriman was the perfect choice to lead this because of his innate ability to capture the authenticity of human connection, which is truly the sentiment behind this project."

'100 Reasons to Rise' spotlights real-life stories directed and photographed by Misan Harriman, with additional photography by Domizia Salusest, including a one-year-old on his big day as a ringbearer, a 61-year-old man gearing up to meet his new grandson for the first time, and an 86-year-old woman who fuels her zest for life through movement, like salsa dancing. In the photo series, Misan Harriman beautifully encapsulates the inherent humanity of our morning rituals and the authentic human experience at breakfast, a moment of hope and a fresh start.

To introduce '100 Reasons to Rise' to the masses, Quaker created an interactive digital experience, capturing both the stunning images and the personal stories of the subjects, bringing to life the importance of how we rise. Additionally, to go beyond digital and engage with local audiences, Quaker is turning '100 Reasons to Rise' into a captivating in-person exhibit, inclusive of an interactive pod for visitors to watch an inside look of the photo series, with narration by Misan Harriman. Kicking off in Toronto at The Harbourfront Centre on April 10th for one day only, the installation will then make its way to one of Toronto's most iconic morning hubs and highest footfall commuter stations, Union Station, from April 17th – 19th. Additional locations in metropolises across the world to be announced in the future.

"This project recognizes individual stories of how we start the day and demonstrates that, regardless of what life throws at us, we have fortitude and hope," said Misan Harriman. "For Quaker to be bold enough to allow us to go to people's homes and really observe them as they live, that adds a layer of authenticity that always comes through in the lens. Quaker is one of the few brands in the world with whom it makes sense to do something like this. It was lightning in a bottle."

To enjoy the Quaker '100 Reasons to Rise' digital experience and celebrate these 100 humble heroes, please visit 100ReasonsToRise.com.

