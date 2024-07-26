Julio Roman Appointed as Executive Director of Pacific Pride Foundation

Envision Consulting Recruits a Visionary New Leader for PPF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) proudly announces the appointment of Julio Roman as its new Executive Director. Roman brings over two decades of nonprofit leadership, focusing on LGBTQIA+ communities, HIV/AIDS prevention, and mental health.

Julio Roman

"As the newly appointed Executive Director, I am honored to lead PPF into our next era of impact, as we expand our efforts to create safe spaces and advance public health equity for LGBTQIA+ communities. We will continue to break barriers, foster community resilience, and advocate tirelessly for LGBTQIA+ rights and well-being of each of our community members," says Roman.

Cristian Arango, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "As Chair of the Selection Committee, it has been a pleasure working with the Santa Barbara LGBTQIA+ community and Envision Consulting to find the next leader for PPF. Our vision for the future is a center that serves all the rainbow communities across the county, and Julio Roman will help us achieve this goal because our community deserves it."

Roman has served as the Director of Latinx Gay and Bi Men's Initiatives at the Latino Commission on AIDS and directed LGBTQIA+ capacity building at the National Harm Reduction Coalition. His strategic leadership, innovative program development, and dedication to DEI make him an invaluable asset to PPF.

As an essential community organization, PPF and Envision Consulting involved multiple stakeholders in the search process. Tyson Halseth, PPF's Chief Advancement and Programs Officer, affirms: "It has been a huge honor to carry forward PPF's mission and lead our amazing staff through this transition. I am so excited to see what more our team can accomplish under the leadership of our new Executive Director."

Pacific Pride Foundation has been dedicated to the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community in Santa Barbara County since 1976. Through comprehensive programs and services, PPF strives to create a safer, healthier, and more equitable world for all.

For more information about PPF and its programs, please visit www.pacificpridefoundation.org .

Envision Consulting specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision-making. In 2023, Envision was named by the WOC as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third year in a row.

SOURCE Envision Consulting