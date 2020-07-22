Julio Villafañe Joins Ribbon as Vice President of Sales for the Caribbean and Latin America Region

WESTFORD, Mass., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Julio Villafañe has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. Villafañe will be responsible for leading and driving Ribbon's revenue growth and business development efforts in the CALA region.

"Julio is highly regarded in the industry and brings a strong track record of building high performance go-to-market organizations and delivering excellent sales results in CALA for world-class brands," said Steven Bruny, Executive Vice President of Sales of the Americas Region for Ribbon. "Julio's strategic relationships with service provider executives in CALA, his value-selling approach and proven ability to merge and lead sales teams will greatly benefit our customers in the region. We are excited to welcome Julio to the Ribbon family."

"I am looking forward to leveraging my experience, relationships, and overall background to help Ribbon continue to build its brand awareness and growth in the region," said Villafañe. "Ribbon is in a great position to capitalize on the numerous market opportunities the dynamic CALA region presents, and I am excited to be a part of the team."

Mr. Villafañe has more than 25 years of international business experience, which includes leading sales and business development efforts for world-class organizations like Motorola, Cisco, Harris, SES and Inmarsat in the CALA region. His experience also includes opening offices in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico as well as leading the establishment of manufacturing facilities in Brazil.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio visit ecitele.com.

