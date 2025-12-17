Nasstar Taps Ribbon to Power UK Voice Network Transformation for Cloud Era

Upgrade delivers advanced architecture and analytics for next generation communications

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with UK distributor Techland, a Gamma Communications ("Gamma") Company to upgrade Nasstar's national voice infrastructure. This initiative reinforces Ribbon's role as a trusted provider to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators worldwide, helping them modernize and secure their networks and services.

Nasstar, a leading managed IT and cloud services provider supporting large enterprises and public sector organizations, selected Ribbon to replace an incumbent vendor and transition from legacy infrastructure. The upgrade enhances service reliability, reduces operational costs, and enables next-generation capabilities.

"Our previous platform could no longer meet our growing needs, and with its vendor facing uncertainty, we knew it was time for a change. Ribbon's unmatched expertise and comprehensive portfolio made them the ideal partner for this transformation. Their professional services team ensured a seamless migration, while their feature-rich platform and clear innovation roadmap empower us to streamline operations without compromising critical services. This gives us the confidence to scale and innovate in step with our customers' evolving needs," said Darren Horobin, Chief Architect, at Nasstar.

Nasstar is deploying Ribbon's SIP-enabled voice platform, including centralized routing via PSX, voice security via SBC and centralized management via RAMP. Ribbon Analytics provides actionable insights into network performance, and leverages machine learning for fraud detection. This advanced architecture supports national interconnect, SIP PBX trunking and Microsoft Teams integrations.

"Nasstar's decision to move from a competing solution highlights our ability to deliver operational efficiency, security and agility," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's Executive Vice President Global Sales "Together, we're building a network that meets today's demands and is ready for tomorrow's opportunities."

About Gamma:

Gamma Communications is a leading provider of technology-based communication solutions across Europe. With over 2,200 employees and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Gamma helps organisations connect and collaborate through solutions including Unified Communications, voice enablement, connectivity, mobile and security.

Gamma's vision is a better-connected world – working smarter for the benefit of businesses, people and the planet. Selling exclusively to businesses and public sector organisations, Gamma's core markets are the UK and Germany, with additional presence in Spain and the Benelux region.

In the UK, Gamma serves SMEs through an extensive network of over 1,500 channel partners (Gamma Business). For larger businesses and public sector organisations, Gamma Enterprise engages directly to design, deliver, and support complex, integrated communications solutions. In Europe, Gamma has its largest presence in Germany, where it operates through a combination of a strong partner network and a self-service digital platform and is now one of the country's leading cloud communications providers, following strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Gamma and its full range of products and services, visit gammagroup.co

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.