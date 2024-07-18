July 20 Montrose Auction Features Fully Transferable NFA firearms, American Classics, Fine European Productions

NFA highlights include Group Industries Thompson M1, .45ACP with 1928 pattern receiver, $15,000-$25,000; and Powder Springs, Georgia .45 Mac 10, $6,000-$10,000

MONTROSE, Ga., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectors can expect to see great quality and high condition throughout the 600-lot selection offered at Montrose Auction's July 20 Firearms & Accessories sale. Coveted military and civilian rifles, shotguns, handguns, ammunition, accessories and memorabilia will be offered, as well as two fully transferable NFA submachine guns. For those who cannot attend in person, all forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone or live online through Montrose Live or any of four other trusted bidding platforms.

A Group Industries Thompson submachine gun M1, .45 ACP, barrel 23 Class III, is serial-numbered T00010, has a 1928 pattern receiver with a folding rear sight and top-mounted charging handle. It has a Parkerized finish with a walnut stock pistol grip and horizontal forearm. Like the original M1928A1, this Group Industries Thompson reproduction features a safety selector with two positions: "safe" and "fire." The charging handle functions as a close-combat sight, and the rifle comes with the desirable and more-precise ladder sights. The barrel of the machine gun comes with a reproduction of the Cutts compensator with 12 o'clock-positioned vents to combat muzzle rise during automatic fire. It is mechanically excellent and in excellent overall condition with magazines, sling and carry case. An NFA item, it is fully transferable and subject to a $200 tax stamp with fingerprints and photo cards. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

Another NFA highlight is a Powder Springs, Georgia, Mac 10 .45 submachine gun with foregrip and barrel extension, and Parkerized finish. It is mechanically excellent and in excellent condition overall, with slight exterior finish wear from use. It is fitted with Lage MFG folding stock. Like the Group Industries Thompson, it is fully transferable and subject to a $200 tax stamp with fingerprints and photo cards. Estimate: $6,000-$10,000

An outstanding .45 ACP Savage 1907 Trials Pistol, one of the original 200 Savage 1907 .45 pistols ordered on Oct. 15, 1907, was delivered in December of 1908. After extensive testing, numerous pistols were returned to Savage and a number of replacements were manufactured to a total production of 288 pistols, as documented by the Ordnance Department and Savage Arms. Most were eventually sold commercially after being refinished to a dull matte blue finish, with nearly all markings removed except serial numbers and ".45 ACP" on the slide's breech. The auction gun, #177, is documented by Savage Arms as having been returned from trials, refurbished and commercially sold to EK Tryon of Philadelphia in 1922. A wonderful restored and documented example, its estimate is $8,000-$17,500.

Other prized firearms include a Springfield USMC Model 1903A1 Sniper rifle manufactured in 1930 and used in the Marine Corps from 1942-1956, $10,000-$15,000; and a fine Caesar Guerini Invictus 1 12-gauge M-SPEC over/under shotgun with a 32-inch barrel and Teague chokes, $6,000-$8,000. Additionally, there are two Tippmann Arms semi-automatic rifles, a Merkel over/under rifle, and 65 Colts.

Montrose Auction's Saturday, July 20, 2024 Firearms & Accessories Auction will start at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The auction gallery is conveniently located at 1702 2nd St., Montrose, GA 31065, just off Interstate I-16 between exits 32 and 39. Live online bidding will be available through Montrose Live, LiveAuctioneers, iCollector, Online Hunting Auctions and Proxibid. To leave an absentee bid, book a phone line, or obtain additional information about any auction item, call 478-376-4559 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com

